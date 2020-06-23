Elaine Revelle: Emerging mentally tougher, and lighter

I’m a victim of the COVID virus, or at least my laundry is. My clothes have shrunk! My belt is balking at its usual slot, my tops are tighter and my shoes feel smaller.
Got to be the results of all those viral no-good-nicks running around. Can’t be due to my baking more, moving less and all-around newly-adopted sedentary lifestyle. That I refuse to believe.
However, when faced with friends bemoaning the same affliction, I began to wonder — have I gained weight? Oh no! Not me, couldn’t be!
Then as one does when faced with a life-altering situation, I began the steps to reality.
It's out in the open – it's fresh air. Everybody's been indoors the last three of four months. I like this better than how it used to be. It reminds me of a Hallmark movie.
First, denial. Not I. Next came anger: Why me? What did I do to deserve this?
Bargaining. I’ll be good, I promise, let’s go back to normal. Depression. Woe is me, life as I know it is over.
And finally, acceptance. OK, OK, I’ll go on a diet and exercise more.
Fortunately, reality finally took over. One of my favorite neighbors shared a delicious diet soup that was right up my alley. All my favorite veggies, tasty and a snap to make.
JOHN D. FINLEY Artichokes are low in fat, high in fiber, and loaded with vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, phosphorus, and magnesium. They are also one of the richest sources of antioxidants.
I’m giving it a try. Next week I’ll let you know if my clothes have decided to relax their stranglehold.
We’re all suffering one way or another. Whether we have an afflicted family member, are sick ourselves or effected through work, the kids’ schooling and our all-important socializing we all miss so much, life right now is a bummer.
We must keep our cool, be mindful of others and their fears, even if we don’t share the same degree of anxiety.
This too shall pass. Life will go on and even if altered to a new normal, whatever that may be, I choose to believe we will come out of this better for having endured.
While those kids didn’t step out of high school as their parents did, you can be sure it’s a graduation they won’t forget — and I have a couple cakes to mark the occasion.
Families are closer, our freedoms are more valuable than ever and, through self isolation, many of us have discovered ourselves and our strengths. I’m an optimist to the nth degree.
Before you start here’s the tweaks. My friend said, “I doubled this recipe and made two pots for starters. I added cayenne pepper, and I read that adding a bay leaf to the soup reduces it being gassy. I put a leaf in each pot of soup.” Forgot to ask her if that trick worked.
“You can substitute the beef/meat with a garden burger or portobello mushroom.
Also, I used diced tomatoes and it was delicious. Then ended with the reminder.
Here’s the soup that promises to help you shed 10 pounds in just one week. My pot is made and I plan to give this a try. I’ll let you know next week if I’m as light as a feather or a non-believer. Either way, I’ll be healthier.
SEVEN DAY DIET SOUP
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup celery, diced
1 cup white or yellow onion, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
1 cup carrots, diced
2 to 3 cloves garlic, minced
4 cups chicken or veggie broth
14 ounce can diced tomatoes with basil, oregano and garlic
1 bay leaf
1/2 head cabbage, chopped
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon basil
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
few shakes black pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt, optional
cayenne pepper to taste
Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add celery, onions, bell peppers and carrots. Sauté until slightly tender. Stir in garlic. Add chicken or veggie broth. Stir in tomatoes, bay leaf and cabbage. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and cook until cabbage is tender. Stir in oregano, basil, red pepper flakes, black pepper and salt, if using. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.
If you are old enough to remember the polio epidemic of the 1950s, there are a lot of similarities. Movie theaters closed and that was a big blow, no TV or internet.
In 2002, Sandy settled on 100 acres in Lompoc’s Cebada Canyon. There were no roads. No wells. Just dying apple trees and lots of sand. Always up to a worthy challenge, Sandy figured that she could bring the land to life with grapes and other crops.
It’s back to basics at my house and I’m mining the contents of my pantry/freezer, cooking an old family favorite.
Since I always have onions, garlic, cheese and tortillas on hand I immediately thought of my all-time favorite, chili verde.
The hand-made sign on Fredensborg Canyon Road has been catching people’s attention.
Long-time Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.