Elaine Revelle: English muffin bread, Wendy’s way
THE WOODEN SPOON

Elaine Revelle: English muffin bread, Wendy’s way

  • Updated
On the heels of what I’ve been referring to as my focaccia folly/fiasco I entered the hospital for much-needed hand (right one, of course) surgery.

Naturally, that has put quite a crimp in my cooking/writing ability, and I did what every “good” mother would do: I took advantage of my daughter Wendy.

Not only relying on her driving and hospitality skills, I’ve commandeered her baking and writing ones, too.

This week it’s Wendy’s easy and delicious English muffin bread, which I can vouch for, at least as far as the “delicious” goes; I just haven’t checked out her “easy” claim.

So, mostly in her words, here’s a great bread to add to your baking repertoire.

“I’m not sure the original name of this bread, but the taste is reminiscent of Thomas English muffins," Wendy began. “I guess the name English muffin bread is more descriptive and appealing than Thomas bread.” She added, “I got this recipe from Katie Cavali, and it’s been my go-to ever since.”

For a fact, I know it’s good when sliced and smeared with butter, and Wendy said, “It’s great toasted with butter and it’s freakin' amazing as French toast with grade A maple syrup, must be grade A.” 

“The best thing about this bread,” she stressed, “is that it turns out the same every time. Regardless of my day, my mood, my patience, the family chaos, the weather, etc., you get the point. It doesn’t let me down. It mixes, it rises, it bakes and it feeds my need for carbs exactly the same way every time."

And from her history with this recipe, trust me, you can believe with instructions in her own words.

Try it soon, you’ll be hooked.

ENGLISH MUFFIN BREAD

5-1/2 cups warm water

3 packages rapid rise yeast

3 tablespoons salt

3 tablespoons sugar

11 cups flour, yes 11

After setting the oven at 350 degrees, I have the strongest family member fetch the KitchenAid. I attach the dough hook and pour in warm water. I use nearly hot water because my KitchenAid mixing bowl is always quite cold.

Next, I empty yeast and let first two ingredients get acquainted with the dough hook. After a minute or so, I toss in the salt and sugar. Last, in goes the flour, gradually. Continue the dough hook party until mixture is stretchy. It gets quite stretchy.

To bake, I use four bread pans. Mine are 8.5-by-5.3 inches. I spray them somewhat generously with cooking oil spray. Then, I divide the dough equally between the pans and let them rise to the top of the pans. Takes approximately two hours. I always lose track because I get lost in all my 1,000 other chores.

Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Brush the top with butter (Mom tip: Just grab the cube and roll it on.) Put it back in the oven for another 10 minutes and magic happens.

Let it cool completely before slicing. Cut yourself a piece or three and taste test; it’s not really a test because it’s already perfect. Put three loaves in large Ziploc bags and into the freezer. Yes, the freezer. Loaves freeze beautifully. Finally, hide the one you’re already eating from the rest of the family.

As a note to me, Wendy added, “I realize giving you this recipe for your column jeopardizes my reputation as a skilled bread maker, but it’s a sacrifice I am willing to do for you." Now that is love.

As a P. S. for smarty cooks who don’t need step-by-step instructions: Mix all ingredients, spoon into four well-greased pans. Let rise until it reaches the top.

Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes, brush with butter, bake for another 10 minutes until golden brown. Cool completely before slicing. Don’t forget, it freezes well.

Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com

