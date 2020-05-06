Elaine Revelle: Everything but the kitchen sink

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

May marks another month of practicing social distancing and self-imposed isolation.

We’re all getting bored, antsy and frustrated. However, there are some surprisingly creative things going on.

In some cases we’re rediscovering our families and realizing how much they mean to us. There’s a lot of comfort in knowing we can reach out to them when needed.

Take my grandson Toby. He’s a great hugger and I tell him so, mostly because that triggers another one and they are getting more bear-like every year.

I miss that. I hug my granddaughter Tabby and she’s good at it too, but being a teenager she’s more ladylike, leaves the gusto to her brother.

After a brief visit last week, I told my family I loved them so much I wouldn’t hug them. Can’t wait for that situation to change.

Food Bank Emergency Food distribution sites for northern Santa Barbara County A list of northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County distribution sites are provided.

Daughter Tina pointed out that her colleagues have adopted the practice of making phone calls instead of emailing and texting, a change they are enjoying.

I don’t think I’ll ever replace personal calls with emails and texts. They are great for instant communicating, quickie questions, reminders, etc., but there’s no humanity in electronic messages.