Elaine Revelle: Finding comfort in some old favorites

I feel like I’m living a double life — half pioneer, half miner.
It’s back to basics at my house and I’m mining the contents of my pantry/freezer, cooking an old family favorite. This week I’m touting a camping favorite and an easy, no-knead bread.
My camping dish, Mulligan stew, dates to my mother’s childhood camping trips, hence to mine.
Calling for nonperishable foodstuffs, Mulligan stew is a perfect camping/cupboard dish. Tasty, filling and inexpensive, this is one of those flexible-quantities type I like so well.
The amount of ingredients is flexible, vary to suit budget and appetite. We always figured one potato per person plus one or two for the pot. Macaroni, too, a couple good handfuls is plenty.
Try this, you’ll like the results. And, if weather permits, eat outside, it’ll complete the picture.
MULLIGAN STEW
potatoes, diced
carrots, sliced
onions
water
garlic, minced
bouillon cubes (chicken)
macaroni
corned beef (canned)
You have free articles remaining.
Peel and cut potatoes, carrots and onions, cut into bite-sized pieces and cover with water in a large pot. Add garlic to taste and about three bouillon cubes per quart of water and bring to a boil. Cook until potatoes and carrots are tender. Add a couple handfuls of macaroni, and corned beef. Continue cooking until macaroni is al dente and corn beef breaks up. Do not over cook.
This should be soupy, so serve in bowls with French bread and a green salad.
Here’s an easy recipe for fresh-baked bread, a soft dough that needs to be baked in a pan. If camping, use a dutch oven. When baked in mini-pans, serve each diner their own loaf.
Let’s stay well and have some fun in the kitchen.
FRENCH BREAD
1 package quick-acting dry yeast
2 cups lukewarm water
1 tablespoon sugar
2 teaspoons salt
4 four cups sifted flour
Dissolve yeast in one cup of water. Measure and sift flour, sugar and salt together in a large bowl. Stir in softened yeast. Add just enough of second cup to hold dough together. Mix until you have soft, rather sticky dough. Cover with cloth and set bowl in a warm spot in kitchen, but not near direct heat. Let rise until double in size. This takes from two to four hours, depending upon warmth of your room. When dough is high and spongy, punch down with greased hands and give it a good, sound beating. Divide dough into two for large pans, or four for small parts and place each in a greased baking dish/pan. Cover again with cloth and let rise until dough reaches top of baking dish. At this point, start oven, 400 degrees or moderately hot. Place bread in oven and when crust has started to form, spray or brush with olive oil or melted butter, then bake until nicely browned. Remove from oven, allow to stand a few minutes in order to cool slightly before taking out of pans. For crusty bread cool completely on rack. For soft crust roll in a dish towel.
Variations: Throw in a couple of handfuls of oatmeal. I’ve added all sorts of things, dried onions, garlic, herbs of all kinds, wheat germ, millet and even cubed cheese. It all works. Use whole wheat or rye flour, no more than one to one-and-one-half cups and reduce white flour by that same quantity. If you have it, you can add some sourdough starter when you dissolve yeast. Works well and adds a great taste. Also, varying salt and sugar quantities takes you from French to sandwich bread.
Another trick is to brush the half-baked loaves with salted water or, just before baking, sprinkle on some coarse or kosher salt. Brushing with an egg wash will give some shine and, conversely, a light flour dusting will result in a more rustic look.
Spam was popular when I was growing up, but went into decline during the 1960s and ‘70s. Later it gave its name to that horror of all horrors,…
The Irish have a long history, bordering on a love affair, with potatoes and it all started with the Spanish Conquistadores and Peru.
Long-time Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!