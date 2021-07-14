Whether you spell it phyllo or filo, it’s Greek for leaf and pronounced FEE-low.

Delicate as tissue paper, this thin Greek dough is fun to work with and a tasty treat to eat.

A longtime Greek friend introduced me to many of his favorites, from soup (avgolemono) to dessert (baklava). All delicious, most somewhat time-consuming to make, but well worth the effort.

Take avgolemono for instance — a creamy egg and lemon combination that can be served as either a hot or cold soup. When thickened, it can serve as a dipping sauce for dolmades, a great Greek finger food.

Similar to Mexican wedding cakes or Russian tea cookies, another favorite is kourabiethes, an almond shortbread flavored with vanilla and ouzo. After baking, kourabiethes are coated with powdered sugar and sprinkled lightly with rose water. I fell in love with them. Fragrant and sweet with the essence of licorice, they are addictive.

There’s spanakopita (Greek spinach pie) and spanakopitakia (triangle-shaped pastries). While I’ve made the spanakopitakias, I have yet to tackle the pie. I prefer the triangle appetizer version. They are a perfect hors d’oeuvres. Light, buttery and crisp with a melt-in-your-mouth filling, these, too, are addictive.

Elaine Revelle: English muffin bread, Wendy’s way “I’m not sure the original name of this bread but the taste is reminiscent of Thomas’ English Muffins," Wendy began. “I guess the name English Muffin Bread is more descriptive and appealing than Thomas Bread.” Adding, “I got this recipe from Katie Cavali and it’s been my ‘go to’ ever since.”

But back to the phyllo, with the relaxing of COVID constraints, Karen Lamberton, a consummate hostess, had a lasagna feast for a visiting friend and I was one of the lucky diners. Anxious to experiment, I offered to bring an appetizer, which I’m happy to say was declared a hit.

Combining Greek and French, brie baked in phyllo was on my “try soon” list. A little time-consuming, but easy, impressive and delicious.

Phyllo can be found frozen and keeps well in the freezer. The dishes are always ladened with butter and may not be for the diet-conscious crowd.

Thawed briefly at room temperature, phyllo dishes are always made with layers, and it’s necessary to keep the stockpile under wraps as you work.

It goes like this: Gently lift phyllo, lay on flat surface, replace damp towel, butter dough and repeat. After a few sheets, you develop a rhythm and can work swiftly.

Elaine Revelle: Taking summer salads to new heights Let’s tackle the standard tossed, green salad. No need to get too fancy with exotic greens, just change up the accents.

The same layering technique is used with the spanikopitakia, however, they are finished differently. If you have ever folded the flag into a tight triangle, you can make these.

Basically, it’s the same technique.

After layering phyllo, cut dough lengthwise into thirds and place a small amount of filling on end closest to you. Fold over a bottom corner to cover filling and make a second fold toward the far end. To enclose the filling, continue folding, first to the long edge, then toward the end of the strip in a back-and-forth manner until the end is reached. Brush lightly with butter and place seam side down on a baking sheet.

Just remember, it’s like folding a flag.

Hopefully, for the uninitiated, all this phyllo folding hasn’t scared you off. I’ll drag out my favorite spanikopitakia recipe for the next 'Spoon.' In the meantime try this one; it won’t disappoint.

BAKED BRIE WITH JAM IN PHYLLO

10 sheets phyllo dough, thawed

1 wheel brie (see note)

1/2 cup strawberry jam*

1 cube butter, melted (use more if needed)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees with oven rack in center position and melt butter over low heat. Lay a phyllo sheet horizontally on a smooth, dry surface. Brush with melted butter. Place another sheet on top, buttering and layering additional sheets to total five. Then, layer remaining sheets vertically, making sure to brush each sheet before adding the next. Place brie in center and top with jam or preserves. Fold sheet corners over brie, brush with more melted butter and place on a cookie sheet. Bake 25 or 30 minutes or until golden and crispy. Garnish with fresh berries and serve warm with bread or crackers.

NOTE: I used a brie wheel that measured just under 8-inches across and weighed about 1-1/3 pound. Anything larger will be too big to enclose with phyllo.

*use any fruit preserves.

Elaine Revelle: English muffin bread, Wendy’s way “I’m not sure the original name of this bread but the taste is reminiscent of Thomas’ English Muffins," Wendy began. “I guess the name English Muffin Bread is more descriptive and appealing than Thomas Bread.” Adding, “I got this recipe from Katie Cavali and it’s been my ‘go to’ ever since.”

Elaine Revelle: Red velvet sandwich cookies with kick A fan of the cayenne/chocolate combination, I added some to the cookie part of the recipe. Amount is strictly dictated by personal taste. Add some, taste, and make...

Elaine Revelle: Chocolate pie and a nod to vegetarian After a deep dive into my files, I’ve found some “old friends” that are just right to round out almost any dinner and make life a little easier.