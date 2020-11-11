Elaine Revelle: Mashed potatoes three different ways

According to my answering machine, my identity has been compromised, Social Security in danger of being dropped and computer on the fritz.
Should I be scared? Should I call the caller’s number? My response: no response.
These, of course, are the dreaded robocalls.
That’s not the end of it. One day, my “favorite grandson” called saying he needed “help,” and this time it was a real person. In a teenager’s voice, he proceeded with a sad tale. However, when I interrupted to advise him that my favorite (and only) grandson was standing right beside me, he hung up … quickly!
That’s not the end of it. I’ve been “alerted” that my car warranty needs renewing and my furnace needs checking.
It doesn’t stop there. Via email, my email account is being shut down/discontinued; Wells Fargo and CitiBank are canceling my credit cards (don’t have either); plus, my PayPal and Amazon accounts have been debited/billed for big money shipments to some guy in Florida?
I don’t have PayPal or Amazon accounts and don’t click on the link I need to click on to “fix."
So, I’m serving notice to these scammers. Don’t bother with me; I’m small peanuts and not worth your time.
You might think these would stress me out; it doesn’t. I just ignore them, but I am getting tired of hitting the delete button.
If I were to be stressed, I’d be turning to one of my comfort foods, which, incidentally, fall mostly into the “white” food category. Tapioca pudding, vanilla ice cream, mashed potatoes, etc. And, along those lines, I got to thinking of my favorite ways to serve potatoes. With the holidays just around the corner and mashed potatoes usually a festive dinner component, I figured now’s the time to trot them out.
All easy, pretty much, and well worth any extra effort in preparation.
Here’s three of my favorite variations.
Topping my list is poblano mashed potatoes. Great with barbecues, this mashed dish is smashing, I guarantee.
POBLANO MASHED POTATOES
3 to 5 large poblano chili peppers
1/4 cup olive oil
3 to 4 pounds potatoes
2 or three garlic cloves, cut in half
1 cup sour cream
Roast chilies over gas flame until charred. (For electric stove: broil, turning often, until thoroughly blackened.) Place charred chilies in plastic bag, twist top and set aside until cool. Cook peeled and cut-up potatoes with garlic in salted water. Meanwhile, peel, seed and de-vein chilies, combine with olive oil and heat in sauce pan. When potatoes are soft, drain well and mash. Stir sour cream into poblano/olive oil mixture, add to mashed potatoes, and season to taste with salt and pepper.
Taking second spot is this tasty version, which includes the vastly underrated celery root. A little more trouble than poblanos since celery root isn’t easy to peel, but the results are delicious.
MASHED POTATOES WITH CELERY ROOT
4 to 6 medium sized potatoes
2 or 3 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped
1 medium celery root (about one pound)
1 cup heavy cream
4 tablespoons butter
salt and pepper to taste
Peel, cube and cook potatoes with garlic in salted water until tender. Use a separate pot and do the same with celery root. When root is tender, drain and place in a blender along with 2 tablespoons butter and 1/2 cup of cream. Puree until smooth. Mash potatoes and garlic with remaining butter and cream and stir in pureed celery root. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
And a quickie. Nothing exotic or difficult about this one; just a hint for ramping up your favorite way with plain old mashed potatoes.
After mashing, adding butter, milk or cream, stir in some freshly ground black pepper and an ample (to taste) amount of grated nutmeg.
Use fresh nutmeg, and you’ll never go back to canned. The difference is incredible; there’s no comparison.
