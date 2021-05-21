I have a confession and slight apology. I say “slight” since I have a good explanation, but “explain” often translates to excuse and I don’t want to sound like I’m whining.

For the past year with all the COVID life interruptions, the bulk of my recipe sources have dwindled and I’ve resorted to repeats and reworks.

Strange as it may be, I admit that I’ve gotten some of my favorite recipes from gatherings following funerals, weddings, anniversary and birthday parties, to name a few.

This past year, my recipe gleaning wings have been severely clipped.

I haven't meant to shortchange anyone, so I am changing my tactics.

Elaine Revelle: Chocolate pie and a nod to vegetarian After a deep dive into my files, I’ve found some “old friends” that are just right to round out almost any dinner and make life a little easier.

Since I spend more time with my Book Loft co-workers than friends these days, I’m determined to prod or nag, if I must, each and every one for something new, so be prepared.

In the meantime, I mined my refrigerator for inspiration and came up with a cookie that I believe to be a winner.

Lurking in the cool depths of my fridge, I discovered a block of cream cheese that needed to be used.

Elaine Revelle: Creamy party dips for springtime gatherings Family, new friends, good food, kids, fun and games, our afternoon had it all. And it ended with the prospect of a new recipe or two.

Since I’m a card-carrying cookie addict, I Googled cream cheese and cookies to see what turned up. Voilà, red velvet sandwich cookies with cream cheese filling. Perfect! I had all ingredients on hand and got started.

Never having made a sandwich cookie before, I was inspired and did a little tweaking with my Googled find. I ran them by some of my favorite taster-testers and they were pronounced a success.

My tweaks included cayenne pepper and additional vanilla.

I liked them and will make them again soon.

Elaine Revelle: Spice up frikadellers with fresh nutmeg As promised last month, I tested Marie Jaeger’s all-pork frikadeller recipe and am happy to report the results.

A fan of the cayenne/chocolate combination, I added some to the cookie part of the recipe. The amount is strictly dictated by personal taste. Add some, taste and make the decision to stop there or go higher. Be careful, though, you can go from wow! to POW! before you know it.

The recipe makes approximately 24 cookies (48 halves), is easy, tasty and, if you add the cayenne, a little different from the norm.

RED VELVET COOKIES

cookies:

3 cups flour

4 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups granulated sugar

1 or 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper, optional

1 cup butter, softened

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons red food coloring

cream cheese filling:

1/2 cup butter, softened

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

3 1/2 cups powdered sugar

dash salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

For cookies: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper. Whisk flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder salt and cayenne.

In a separate mixing bowl, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, vanilla and food coloring and mix to combine. Add dry ingredients and mix on low speed, just until combined.

Use a tablespoon to scoop dough and roll into balls (should make 24 cookies). Place dough balls on prepared baking sheets. Use a measuring cup or palm to gently flatten balls just slightly. Bake until edges start setting, about 8 to 9 minutes.

Cool 10 minutes on baking sheet before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Make filling: Beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add powdered sugar, salt and vanilla and mix until smooth. Add more powdered sugar or a splash of milk, if needed, until desired consistency is reached. Once cookies have cooled, drop a small spoonful of cream cheese filling onto flat side of one cookie. Top with another cookie, flat side on filling, and press to make a sandwich; filling will spread.

Elaine Revelle: Spice up frikadellers with fresh nutmeg As promised last month, I tested Marie Jaeger’s all-pork frikadeller recipe and am happy to report the results.