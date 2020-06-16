Elaine Revelle: Special treats for grads and dads

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We’re smack-dab in the middle of June, the month of dads and grads. Let’s celebrate!

While there’ll always be another Father’s Day, my heart goes out to the high school graduates who have not been able to acknowledge their all-important first step into adulthood in the traditional way.

However, I’ve enjoyed the creativity and care shown by many schools and communities in honoring their students. Loved the Pirate parade through the Valley.

While those kids didn’t step out of high school as their parents did, you can be sure it’s a graduation they won’t forget — and I have a couple cakes to mark the occasion.

One, an involved chocolate stout cake, and another a moist, luscious chocolate cake that’s a quickie.

Sara Major, a cousin from the Ojai branch of my family, brought her great cake to my attention and it’s a hit. Kudos all around and, to keep in tone with the times, this one gets an A-plus in my opinion.

Sara’s cake, a boxed-mix remake, is quick and easy with a crazy tweak that works.