This year, I’m celebrating Independence Day twice.

First off, I’m enjoying the unmasking. It’s great to see whole faces again; I recognize friends without having to identify them by their voices.

Hats off to all the vaccinated; I’m more than ready to embrace the old normal.

This Sunday, I plan to celebrate the Fourth of July. Not only is it our nation’s Independence Day, it signals the start of summer picnics, beach trips and barbecues.

With the unmasking and ability to reenter the social scene, I’m set to explore some new recipes and old favorites.

This week, I’m sharing ways to update your summer salads.

With only a few tweaks, you can move familiar dishes to new heights. Add some fruit to your green salad, protein to potato and macaroni or turn a plate of sliced garden fresh tomatoes into a caprese delight.

To dress up a potato salad, adding some diced, crisp, fried bacon to the mix brings raves, while shredded ham, diced cheese and sliced olives ramp up macaroni salad.

Here’s a simple trick: Make deviled eggs and just before serving, arrange the halved eggs on top of potato or macaroni salad and sprinkle with chopped parsley for an edible decoration.

Let’s tackle the standard tossed, green salad. No need to get too fancy with exotic greens, just change up the accents.

For instance, if you like sunflower seeds in a salad, try pepitas. Keep the tomatoes, toss in some black olives and chopped fresh jalapenos. Top it off with queso fresco instead of parmesan and your salad will say “salud."

Crumbled feta gives a Greek touch; shaved Manchego says España; and adding soy or fish sauce to a dressing sends an Asian message.

Go tropical with fresh pineapple chunks; ham and canned mandarin oranges bring a taste of the islands and lots of color to your table. Blue cheese, by the way, is a perfect complement to the sweetness.

I like using fresh fruit of all kinds. Just before serving or dressing, toss in a handful of blueberries for a pop of tartness; use sliced strawberries, halved grapes, chopped plums, apricots and so on. Not a fruit salad per se, just a tasty twist on your traditional tossed salad.

From the pantry grab cherries, cranberries or any other dried fruit.

One of my quickies and a favorite addition is sugared walnuts. Not the chunky, thick-coated ones that pass for candy, these are lightly glazed, have a salty accent and are super easy to make.

SUGARED WALNUTS

1 cup walnut halves/pieces

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

dash salt

Place walnut pieces in dry, heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add sugar and toss. Working quickly, stir or toss until sugar begins to melt and coats nuts, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove before sugar burns, add salt, toss and turn out onto cutting board or heat proof surface to cool. If any nuts have “clumped,” separate with forks. Add to salad when cooled completely.

Incidentally, both pepitas and sunflower seeds add a great crunch while staying away from any allergy-triggering nuts.

Also, it doesn’t take much to make a store-bought dressing of your own. Back to the soy and fish sauces, they make great additions to any vinaigrette dressing.

Adding lemon juice to any bottled dressing will bring a fresh taste.

For a super quick and easy homemade dressing, combine thin mayonnaise with fresh-squeezed lemon juice: It’s tangy and goes with any salad.

A lemony vinaigrette is another simple dressing. Try this one:

SIMPLE LEMON VINAIGRETTE

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon sea salt, more to taste

freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon agave syrup, optional

1/4 to 1/3 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon fresh or dried parsley, optional

Put all ingredients into jar with tight-fitting lid, cover and shake until well-combined. Shake again just before using.

