Elaine Revelle: Tender, fall-off-the-bone fried chicken

We’ve all heard the complaint “I work for chicken feed,” but how about a person who’s happy to be fed chicken for his labors?
I’m blessed with someone who likes my take on that tasty bird so well he tackles my weeds for a pile of finger lickin’ fried chicken.
Neighbors Catherine and Chris Hanson’s soon-to-be-adult son, Liam, has willingly taken care of my weed-besieged yard for a platter of drumsticks and thighs.
While I truly appreciate his labors, I love the fact that he enjoys my version of this simple and traditional dish.
I’ve known Liam his whole life and it’s been fun watching him grow up. Dad Chris was only 8 when his parents bought the house up the street. It’s been interesting; I got to watch Chris grow up, move away, return to his boyhood home after the passing of his parents, get married and raise a son.
Son Liam in many ways is a carbon copy of his dad. Inheriting strong Swedish genes from his paternal side, he’s doubly blessed with the spirit and grace of his Irish mother.
They’ve been a second family to me and for that I’m grateful.
Back to Liam. He’s tackling his senior year with all its oddities and nontraditional aspects with his typical good-natured attitude. He’s a young man who will go far. I guess you have to love someone who thinks your food is worth working up a sweat.
I don’t have to say my lawn needs mowing, I just ask if he’s hungry for fried chicken and he turns up. It’s wonderful.
And, since bringing up the chicken, I guess I’d better share and confess, it’s more technique than recipe.
No brine, no buttermilk soak or seasoned coating, just down-home, basic fried chicken that, if I do say so myself, tastes great.
It’s a blend of my mother’s way with a twist that I picked up in the '60s during an 18-month stint in Virginia.
My mother would stand over the fry pan while cooking chicken. Her way included hot grease, constant turning and vigilance. The method was a simple, ample dusting of flour but no seasoning until the first turn, then a generous sprinkle of salt and pepper. When turned over a second time, more salt and pepper and fried until golden.
The Virginia method differed in that they would soak the chicken in buttermilk, shake off the excess and dredge it in flour seasoned with salt, pepper and numerous herbs and spices. It was good, but as we all know, flavors we grow up with set the bar.
It was the frying technique that I adopted. No standing over a sizzling hot pan, turning chicken while dodging the resulting spatters.
They merely put in it a hot pan and after making sure it sizzled, added a tight-fitting lid, turned heat to medium and no checking for 15 minutes. Next, turn chicken, replace lid and cook another 10 minutes. This resulted in moist, tender, fall-off-the-bone chicken.
I liked everything except the thick coating and decided to meld their easy cooking method with my mother’s simple flour coating.
The combination of multigenerational Californian family’s seasoning with the Virginia-influenced frying method resulted in what I call true Southern-fried chicken, an early example of fusion food.
So, folks, here’s my tried-and-true technique:
Dust chicken (boneless, skinless will work, too, but there’s nothing as tasty as crispy chicken skin) well with unseasoned flour.
Heat pan with about 1/2-inch cooking oil/shortening/lard to sizzling hot. Add chicken, skin side down, fry 1 or 2 minutes, cover, turn heat to medium and cook 10 to 15 minutes.
Remove lid, turn chicken and liberally season with salt and freshly ground pepper (if available). Replace lid, cook another 10 minutes, turn and season again. At this point, you can leave lid off, turn heat up and cook another minute or two for a crispier result, which is optional.
Trust me, you’ll like the results.
