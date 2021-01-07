Elaine Revelle: The annual Golden Spoon Award goes to ...

Hola, velkommen and good grief, it’s 2021!

And according to one of my favorite comic strips, 2020 has been a Charlie Brown year. Let’s hope for a brighter, healthier one to come.

But that’s not to say it’s all been a bummer. Families have rediscovered each other. Enforced isolation has taken its toll for sure, but it’s been a year of jigsaw puzzles, classic (and new) board games and a resurgence of home cooking.

Treasured family recipes have been unearthed and tried out; instead of calling the local pizza parlor, we’ve made our own; we’ve discovered the Zen of chopping vegetables for stir fry; taken out aggressions while kneading dough — and, think about it, how can you compare the aroma of cookies fresh from the oven to opening a bag of chip o’ something or other?

Elaine Revelle: Delicious cinnamon buns by Joy Joy assured me that, while taking a little time as all breads do, these are easy and quick to pull together.

I’m hoping some of this doesn’t go away while praying COVID-19 makes a quick exit.

Enough of 2020, except for the naming of my annual Golden Spoon Award.

For the uninitiated, this is an honor, dubious though it may be, for the best recipe of the past year.

My award, my column, my decision. To be honest it’s about the only thing in my sphere over which I have full control. Yea! We all need something to make us feel powerful.

Elaine Revelle: Amy's Cashew Chicken Stir Fry Use a wok if you have one, if not a wide shallow frying pan will work.

This year I’m adding an extra; it will be the first time I’ve named what I’m calling the International Golden Spoon Award. Up to now, it’s mostly been a local recipe that takes the title, but 2020 brought two stellar dishes that had to be recognized.

Locally, it’s Joy Chamberlain’s delicious sourdough cinnamon rolls and for my international winner (from Oct. 1) the prize (to be determined) goes to Amy, my Canadian friend whose last name is still a mystery to me. She and her husband of nearly 30 years, Andrew, seem to have interchangeable surnames and I’m not sure what name belongs to who. It’s a toss-up and I get to choose between Martin and Sherman and, it seems like, there’s a Patterson (or Peterson) thrown in somewhere. It’s confusing, so for me she’s just Amy.