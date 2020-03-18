Elayne Klasson: A case of social isolation

The events surrounding the coronavirus pandemic are changing so rapidly, that I hesitated writing what may soon be out of date. However, as I sit at home, with all of my upcoming book, social and religious events canceled, I am profoundly struck by the effects that this new reality has on all of us.

I am an extremely social person. I look at a busy calendar, and I am generally pretty happy. Although I spend a good many hours each week in the solitary activity of writing, I also crave being with people. I love the interchange of stories between good friends, the stimulation from cultural events, and, most importantly, the warmth of physical contact. I’m a hugger. My mother was a hugger. My kids are huggers. My dear friends are huggers.

This morning I attended a business meeting in a friend’s home. There were under ten people and we all tried to keep our social distance. We washed our hands upon entering the home. However, our friend’s 92-year-old mother never left her room to say hello—which she usually does when people are in the house. Though frail, but with full mental capacities and an adorable disposition, the daughter told me her mom has not left the house in two weeks.

I think about this new reality for all of us and I ache.

