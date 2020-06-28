Elayne Klasson: Assessing 'White Fragility'

Of course, all lives matter. But isn’t it condescending, and besides the point, to say that all lives matter, when it is Black men and women who are—case after case, being killed by police violence?

This was even explained to me in a quote from the Bible. (Forgive me for not knowing the passage.) Yes, we care for all the sheep in a flock. But it is the hurt sheep, the injured sheep— these are the ones that we must give our attention to right now.

Black people have been systematically hurt — treated in a racist manner in our nation for centuries — ever since they were first brought to our shores as slaves in the hold of ships. They’ve been damaged by Jim Crow, by segregation, by the income and education and health disparities between people of color and White people. And, they have been killed by the police —the killings too often ignored, unpunished, and swept under the rug. That is why, with indignation, we must shout and write on our signs that, “Black lives matter.”

Elayne Klasson: Angry like a 17-year-old Swede I’m angry, because, like Greta Thunberg, I feel we must be making better decisions to try to slow down this disease until a vaccine is developed.

When I got home, I ripped up my unthinking sign. But, I want to paraphrase what the one and only Beyoncé said: "just because we protest racism, we should not assume we are protesting America." I am a child of an immigrant mother. I love America. But the time has come for all of us to admit that America’s history is steeped in racism.