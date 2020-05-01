Elayne Klasson: Grief in the time of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Last week, in the New York Times, psychotherapist Esther Perel wrote a touching piece on how we are ALL grieving. She said, it is not fair to judge who is grieving the most.

Is it petty that the high school seniors who are missing their once-in-a lifetime prom are grieving the loss of their senior year? What about the children of emergency workers who cannot reach out and hug their mom or dad upon their return from work — for fear of getting contaminated?

We are, every one of us, grieving the loss of our former lives — the touch of loved ones we are separated from, the casual lunches at Baker’s Table with girlfriends, the events eagerly looked forward to that are now canceled.

And, of course, there are the unemployed workers not sure when they’ll have a paycheck again, the business owners scared to look at their daily receipts, the retirees equally scared at checking their retirement funds: It’s all grief. It’s all loss. It’s all valid.