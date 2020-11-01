Elayne Klasson: 'Kindness': Nurses in their own words

Last week, a wonderful play about nurses by Eve Ensler was released. It’s called "The Kindness: Nurses in their Own Words" and was supposed to be seen live in the theater. However, because of COVID-19, it was released on YouTube instead.
Ensler interviews her subjects, then strings together these interviews into a meaningful theater piece — using professional actors to speak the words of her subjects: nurses.
She’s been interviewing nurses for a decade.
It began when she, herself, was quite ill with cancer. She was struck by what a big part nurses played in her own treatment and recovery. Doctors occupy the big stage, effusive thanks given to them by patients and their families. Neither Ensler, nor myself, would ever diminish the role of doctors. But 'The Kindness' focuses on nurses and she writes about their job with absolute awe — especially now, in the time of COVID-19.
Anyone who has been in the hospital, or who has sat by the bedside of a loved one in the hospital, has been touched by nurses: male, female, those of color or white, native-born Americans or those with accents from other countries. They become the person who brings healing in many forms.
But right now, as this terrible infectious disease still remains unchecked, nurses are being called upon to work as they never have before. They are stretched, often beyond their breaking point. As several of the nurse characters in Ensler’s play say, “We never signed up for this.”
Here are a few nurses I’ve been fortunate to know, speaking about why they became nurses — and what being a nurse in the time of COVID-19 means.
Stacie Brown, patient care manager, pediatric ICU, Children’s Hospital, St. Paul, Minnesota:
At a young age, I knew I wanted to make a difference. By my 20s, I knew I wanted to care for others. Now, at the age of 41, in 2020, the most difficult of years, I’ve never regretted my decision. I accepted my position as a manager just days before the world shut down due to COVID-19. The last seven months have confirmed that nurses are the most strong, resilient, caring professionals. Being a nurse is who I am.
Mellany Aquino, pediatric nurse practitioner at University of California, San Francisco Hospital.
Never once did I imagine I would be a nurse during a pandemic. I was afraid, like everyone else, but I never once questioned my duty to serve. As I treat our pediatric population with COVID-19, I feel immense compassion for the fear they and their families are experiencing. I assure them that they will not be abandoned and that we’ll provide the best care for their child. My son was born with a heart defect and at 15 months, had open heart surgery. This experience helped me realize what career I wanted. I started being a volunteer. Then I became an RN. I care for my patients with the same compassion and empathy that our family was shown with my sick child. Helping people through the scariest time in their lives has been so fulfilling.
Robin Clough, pediatric cardiovascular intensive care nurse practitioner, Phoenix Children’s Hospital
I know most people answer the question of why they wanted to be a nurse with some form of saying that they “wanted to do good.” My truth is that I saw it would be a career where I could work directly with people and not be behind a computer! (I’m very active). I like to work with my hands. I like to be on my feet doing things. I often think nursing found me, rather than me finding nursing. Working with COVID-19 patients takes a toll: You have to be diligent at the same time you’re feeling nervous. The compassion fatigue is accelerated, I think.
Erica Hirsch, medical surgical nurse, Cottage Santa Ynez Hospital
I’ve been a nurse for 32 years. In that time, I’ve worked in all sorts of settings with patients having all sorts of medical conditions. I still love what I do — just as I did when I first became a nurse. I wanted to make a difference in people’s lives. And I still feel the same way. I’m not worried about COVID-19. We’ve been making preparations at Cottage Santa Ynez since the beginning of the pandemic. We haven’t seen a lot, but we’re ready. I don’t feel scared. I know that whatever condition the patient has, I’m prepared to treat them. The thing I like most about nursing is the personal touch I can give. When someone wants to talk or tell me their story, I listen. There is a great satisfaction in being confided in. Some of the people I see, the old people, they have amazing stories to tell. They’ve been through so much. I want them to know that I’ll be there to listen.
Watch the Eve Ensler play, 'The Kindness.' And think about the real people behind their words. And, take care of yourselves by wearing a mask, washing your hands, and socially distancing yourself so that we don’t overwhelm our nurses and hospitals. They may be the kindest of souls, but they didn’t sign up for this.
Elayne Klasson, PhD in psychology, is a writer and recent transplant to the Valley. She was formerly on the faculty at San Jose State University. Her recent novel, Love is a Rebellious Bird, was released in November 2019.
