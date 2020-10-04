Elayne Klasson: Life on the road in an RV

At the beginning of September, my husband and I set out on an RV vacation— our first. Since we both retired from our 9-to-5 jobs a few years ago, we’ve been fortunate to be able to take long trips overseas. But in this year of COVID-19, that was certainly not possible.

So, we reached into our bucket list and decided that this would be an excellent time to visit the Western National Parks. Neither of us had previously seen most of our incredible National Park System — one which offers so many natural wonders and is the envy of the world.

But we wondered: How would our basic needs be met? Hotels, restaurants and, well, public restrooms — that certainly seemed foolhardy.

It’s 2020 and with both of us being in a high-risk age group, we needed to do something safer than an ordinary road trip. That something meant renting a recreational vehicle. Those who know us even a little bit would say that we are not RV people. I’m not sure exactly what that means, but until we did the trip I would have agreed. I am not casting aspersions on those who travel in recreational vehicles; it’s just that I never before imagined us in one.

Based on a friend’s recommendation, we found ourselves at the Cruise America RV rental office in Fillmore, and signed on for a trip taking most of September and covering over 400 miles.

There is a lot to describe about the trip: the incredible drama of Old Faithful in Yellowstone, snow-capped mountains of the Grand Tetons, the peaks in The Arches, petroglyphs depicting Native civilization at Canyonlands, the mammoth fold in the earth at Capitol Reef, the drama of the Colorado River glimpsed far below at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, and the low and high deserts coming together in Joshua Tree.