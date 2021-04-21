You have permission to edit this article.
Elle Arvesen: Driving — a teenager's 'ride of passage'
SYV Teen Life

Elle Arvesen: Driving — a teenager's 'ride of passage'

I always wanted to be able to go places myself, but I've lacked certain necessities like owning a car and the knowledge to operate it. It can be terrifying, but it’s something that most teenagers learn how to do before they enter adulthood. 

Many might argue that teens aren’t yet ready to handle the responsibility of driving at such a young age because fatal crashes are common, especially since kids my age are known for lacking maturity, the experience and skills needed to drive responsibly.

In 2019, at least 38,000 people died due to motor vehicle collisions. Of that number, 2,734 were teenagers ages 13 to 19. These are grim statistics, but they are the reality of a country where nearly everybody drives a car. 

As someone once said, “Driving’s fun, but it’s scary when you realize that one wrong move and you could potentially damage someone’s life.” Truer words have never been said.

I have always been wary of driving, and it’s hard to believe that I'm finally old enough to drive, but I’m ready to start learning.

To better prepare myself — and maybe even someone reading this — I have talked to a few friends about the daunting task of learning how to drive since many have already gone through the process of getting their permits and putting in hours of practice.

But I first need to take classes and study the driver’s handbook in order to pass the test to get my permit.

I’m preparing to take classes so I can earn my permit, but I have no idea what those classes will consist of, or what I’m supposed to do after I finish them.

Some opinions on the driving courses I’ve heard from friends include, “There’s too much reading,” and “I wish the information were more condensed so it would be easier to study.”

Some of my friends have even gotten to the point where they get to take an in-person driving test with a driving instructor.

One friend said, “It feels like just yesterday I was finally allowed to sit in the front seat of my car and control the radio and air conditioning; now I’m expected to learn how to drive?"

“It’s a little annoying when I'm driving because I don’t know how to drive yet and people get really mad when I drive badly,” another friend shared with me. 

I understand that in order to learn, one needs to take a hands-on approach. That’s what millions of kids across the country are doing right now, and what millions will most likely continue doing.

You could say that it’s a "ride of passage."

Elle Arvesen is the elected Lucky Clover 4-H Club reporter, a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.

