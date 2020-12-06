Elle Arvesen: Grades, stress and college, oh my!

Lately, I have been thinking a lot about my future. Whenever I do, there is a pit in my stomach when I consider just how much I have ahead of me. College? A career? I have no idea where I want to go to college or what I want to do with the rest of my life.

Honestly, the time after my high school graduation is one giant question mark. This is partly due to this whole pandemic, which has basically caused many of us high schoolers to lose a year that we could have used to collect accomplishments to put on our college résumés.

This is what mainly upsets me when I reflect back on almost an entire year where I have been staying at home and social distancing. Regardless, I cannot really control that, so I have to make the best of what I have, and I can say that I am extremely thankful for everything I do have.

I recently read an article in a magazine that had a checklist of things you should do to prepare for college while in your freshman, sophomore, junior and senior years in high school.

I am a sophomore at Santa Ynez High School, and so I decided to go through each bullet point on the sophomore checklist and reflect on whether my peers and I are likely to have done it.

Elle Arvesen: What's your spark? When I think of a “spark,” I think of passion. I think of doing something I love so much that it creates a warmth in my entire body, and makes me want to jump out of bed in the morning and get right to it.

1. Challenge yourself (wisely)

Everybody has various challenges that they may face, but I do think it's important to challenge yourself right now.

First, I think it is important to challenge yourself to have a positive attitude but also to focus on grades and school. So far, I’ve been challenging myself to have a positive attitude, since the perpetual Groundhog Day of school has been depressing to me and a lot of other teenagers I’ve talked to. I find that focusing on that first, and then grades, has helped me a lot.