Elle Arvesen: How the 4-H Pledge helps during this time

Many of the principles found in the 4-H pledge are relevant to what the world is going through today. At every 4-H meeting, we recite out pledge, dedicating ourselves to our club, community, country, and world. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting many parts of the world and our community, is what we as 4-Hers and as members of the community, are devoted to stopping.
Our pledge only confirms that we, as true 4-H members, pledge our heads to clearer thinking, hearts to greater loyalty, hands to larger service, and our health to better living. It is important to recognize how we can slow the spread of this deadly virus, and how we can all follow the 4-H pledges’ values to help our communities and the world.
“I pledge my head to clearer thinking …”
During this time, all schools in our community have been closed to prevent the spread of the virus. Learning, especially for children and teenagers, continues through an online school, and even though we may groan about the tediousness of schoolwork, it is important to continue to keep our minds sharp and devote ourselves to clear thinking. Because when this virus dies out, the school won’t stop to give us a break. We will be back to learning. So keep on top of your schoolwork, and use this time to catch up on any assignments or concepts that you haven’t understood in the past.
“...My heart to greater loyalty…”
Secondly, it is very important to spend time with the people that you care about and are loyal to. This is a time where you may be stuck inside in quarantine with the people you love. You can look at this time spent inside to become closer to the people that hold a special place in your heart. Get to know them better, or let them get to know you better. Come out of your room and talk to them.
You have free articles remaining.
“...My hands to larger service…”
Help out in your community. If you have an elderly neighbor that may be placed in danger if they were to go food shopping, then take some time to help them out. Now is the time to not only think about your well-being, but also the well-being of those around you. Pledge your hands to a larger service that may be able to make a difference in your community.
“...and my health to better living…”
Last, and probably most importantly, take care of yourself! Drink fluids, eat right and take it easy if you are sick. Now is the most important time to be focusing on your health.
Even if you’re not in 4-H, I hope you also consider taking the 4-H pledge for yourself, committing to keep you, your family, and your community safe during this time. Stay safe and healthy everyone!
To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it has been advised that people begin social distancing from others, including teens who are now out of school.
Elle Arvesen discusses the benefits of kids joining 4-H.
Days for Girls program supports maternal and child health.
Elle Arvesen is the elected Lucky Clover 4-H Club reporter, a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!