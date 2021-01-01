Elle Arvesen: Looking back on my sophomore year of distance learning

I hope this article is reaching you during good and happy times this season. My friends and I — and I’m sure every single student imaginable — were extremely happy to log out of Zoom, shut down our computers and enjoy winter break.

Since COVID-19 cases began spiking, I made the decision to continue distance learning and not enter a hybrid learning format where I would be learning in-person with a cohort two days a week.

I have a strong feeling that I’ll continue distance learning for a good portion of next semester, as well. Because of this, I thought it might be beneficial to share with you some things that I learned about myself this past semester through online schooling.

Even though it's extremely tempting to stay up late since I don’t have to get dressed for "normal school" in the morning, it’s a bad habit, and one I dealt with a lot this past semester. Since I didn’t have a lot of downtime during the day, or even the afternoon or evening, I would watch shows on my computer or amuse myself with my phone late at night in order to unwind and escape my life for a little bit. This inevitably led to staying up later, then being exhausted when I had to wake up in the morning for my classes.

One thing I learned about myself during this time was that I’m not a person who can run on little to no sleep, so I’d drink my coffee in the morning, but it would soon wear off and later in the afternoon I would find myself unmotivated to do any homework since I was so exhausted.

I also think it's really important to have downtime for yourself — especially right now — to forget about responsibilities for a while and laugh at funny things, talk to friends over FaceTime, or even watch a show on Netflix. I know that many other people my age would agree with me.