If you have been reading my monthly 4-H column at any time over the last 2 1/2 years, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your interest in my articles.
I am sad to announce that I will no longer be writing articles for 4-H, although I will continue to write articles for my other column that focuses on a teen’s perspective of living in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Nonetheless, I am also very excited to announce that I will be passing the baton to two new Lucky Clover 4-H co-reporters, the very talented Hadleigh Bolton and Xavier Lovering.
Hadleigh is 12 years old and is a rising seventh grader. She just graduated from Ballard School and will be attending Laguna Blanca in the fall. This is her second year in Lucky Clover 4-H.
When asked why she wanted to be a 4-H reporter, she explained, “I want to be reporter because I love to write, and I also like to inform people about current issues (my Public Speaking group speeches have all been about issues), so this seemed like a perfect way to mix both and reach more people.”
I think it is very important to take on the task of informing people about current events, and from what I have learned, it can also be a lot of fun to write about them if you have a passion for writing.
Hadleigh is “looking forward to working together with Xavier, writing a lot and being able to inform readers of the paper about current issues, both big and small.”
Xavier also is 12 years old and just graduated from sixth grade at Los Olivos School. He will be attending Dunn Middle School for seventh grade. Xavier has been in 4-H for two years as well.
Xavier explained, “I want to be a reporter because I love to write, and also like to inform people about interesting stories, so this seemed like a perfect way to mix both.”
He said he is “looking forward to working with Hadleigh and being involved with 4-H in the role as reporter.”
Being a 4-H reporter is really fun and definitely helps you to become more involved in your club. I could not be more eager to see what things these two 4-H leaders will accomplish as the new reporters, and I wish them luck!
Next year, I will be vice president of Lucky Clover 4-H, and I anticipate a great year for 4-H as we move past the struggle this last year has posed for us.
Again, I thank you for reading my 4-H articles, and I hope everybody has a fun and relaxing summer!