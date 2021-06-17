This seemingly endless school year has finally ended and summer is here. If you are like me, then you most likely love making summer plans and bucket lists, even if you don’t always end up completing them all by the time summer comes to a close.

This summer, I have decided to add college visits to my own personal list of summer plans, and I will outline some of my feelings about why you should, too.

I know it can be stressful and scary to think about your future, especially when you may not have any idea what you want to do with it. I, too, experienced those feelings, which were only exacerbated by the hopelessness I felt over losing a year of high school to COVID-19.

When I shifted my mindset and viewed my future as not something to be afraid of but as something to dream about, it helped me to become more excited about it.

One piece of advice that I have held close to my heart ever since I saw it, most likely on an inspirational pillow somewhere, is “Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.” Norman Vincent Peale said that, and even though it may be cheesy, I’ve always found it to be reassuring. Even if your plans do not go as they should, there will always be a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, a silver lining, if you will. But what’s the harm in dreaming in the meantime?

If you are my age (16 now), it's a good idea to start looking at colleges, and not just online. To truly get the feel of a place, the best option is to visit the college in person and take a tour. This may look different for a variety of colleges due to COVID. I know some colleges are leading drive-through tours, while others offer guided walking tours. Personally, I like visiting college campuses, and not just to buy everything in the gift shop.

Before the pandemic hit, I visited Cal Poly and went on a tour with my parents and one of my closest friends. It was fun to not only see the different buildings, which were pretty cool, but also to talk to actual students on the campus about what they liked most about going to school there.

Also, if you decide to visit colleges this summer, you could always make a trip out of it. For example, I know that UC Davis is on the way to Lake Tahoe, which is a really fun and popular vacation spot. You could plan a trip there, but stop at UC Davis on the way. Of course, you don’t have to do that, but from my experience it has always been a good strategy to use so that I don’t stress out too much. In other words, the vacation part of the trip takes my mind off having to make big decisions about my future.

I know that I am definitely not an expert on the matter, but from what I have seen of friends and family who have graduated, you definitely do not have to go to a prestigious college, or a college at all, to have a fulfilling and happy life. I like to view it as something that could give me more opportunities in the future, which is why I would like to go to college. It is better to have more options than a select few, but even so, remember to shoot for the moon, since even if you miss, you still will have many options to choose from.

