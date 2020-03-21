Elle Arvesen: Out of school? Here's what you can do

The year 2020 for many people was to be a year of new beginnings and a fresh start – a whole new decade to become the person you wanted to be. Some people decided to set goals and kept pursuing them, no matter the obstacles in their way.
However, a big obstacle has moved in the way of not only some lives, but the entire world population: a global pandemic known as COVID-19, more popularly referred to as novel coronavirus. Not only is this a national emergency, but it is also a very confusing time, especially for younger generations.
Most teenagers don’t know how to take care of themselves, much less protect themselves and their families from contracting COVID-19.
At school, it was hard to always be diligent about hand washing and staying away from sick peers, especially when playing a sport or coming in close contact with friends. Not to mention, it's terrifying when we hear on the news about people dying, and then go to school to see everyone acting normally like nothing is wrong.
Though now that this pandemic has become even more real, Santa Ynez Valley High School has been shut down. I, for one, want to know what you’re supposed to do while you are not at school.
LUCKY CLOVER CLUB Children and teenagers who participate in 4-H develop valuable life skills that they can use in the future, including how to prepare for a job interview. I’m currently partaking in this beneficial process that my 4-H club’s public speaking project offers.
To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it has been advised that people begin social distancing from others. So, if you're supposed to stay at home, then what should you be doing? It’s been confirmed that students are going to begin taking online school, but I have no idea how much time this is going to take.
You will likely have more free time to yourself these days – even with remote learning. So how should you spend this time? I’m here to give those teenagers reading this article some ideas on what to do while stuck at home.
Get off your phone!
Even though it’s tempting to check Instagram or Snapchat every minute, try to set your phone aside and do something productive, such as performing some at-home and easy workouts or even reading a book. These are things that will not only make you happier in the long run, but will also keep your mind off everything that’s going on. Even though it may sound difficult, get off your bed and try it. You never know, you might even have a little bit of fun.
Spend time with your family
If you’re stuck inside all day, you might as well interact with the other people you’re stuck inside with. Take this time to talk to your family members if you have any concerns or if you don’t know how to cope with what is happening. If you’re not as concerned, then simply take the time to do fun indoor things with your family. Have a game night with everyone, or a movie night with your siblings. Become closer with the people who you love, and who love you. This is an opportunity to become even closer than you were before.
Think about the future
It may seem like a long time off, but think about what college you would like to go to, or what you want to do with your life after college. Do you even want to go to college? Or do you want to focus on a particular trade? Do you want to take a gap year before college and travel the world? The possibilities are endless.
If you do want to go to college, now is a good time to browse through different college websites. It may even become fun, especially if you’re looking to pursue something you are passionate about.
I hope these suggestions have helped you plan what you want to do while you’re "trapped" at home. Remember, this is a vital time to take care of you and your loved one’s health, and that comes first before anything else. Stay safe, wash your hands, and please do your best to stay healthy, everyone!
Elle Arvesen is the elected Lucky Clover 4-H Club reporter, a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.