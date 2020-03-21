Elle Arvesen: Out of school? Here's what you can do

The year 2020 for many people was to be a year of new beginnings and a fresh start – a whole new decade to become the person you wanted to be. Some people decided to set goals and kept pursuing them, no matter the obstacles in their way.

However, a big obstacle has moved in the way of not only some lives, but the entire world population: a global pandemic known as COVID-19, more popularly referred to as novel coronavirus. Not only is this a national emergency, but it is also a very confusing time, especially for younger generations.

Most teenagers don’t know how to take care of themselves, much less protect themselves and their families from contracting COVID-19.

At school, it was hard to always be diligent about hand washing and staying away from sick peers, especially when playing a sport or coming in close contact with friends. Not to mention, it's terrifying when we hear on the news about people dying, and then go to school to see everyone acting normally like nothing is wrong.

Though now that this pandemic has become even more real, Santa Ynez Valley High School has been shut down. I, for one, want to know what you’re supposed to do while you are not at school.

