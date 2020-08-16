Elle Arvesen: Ready or not, it's time for distance learning

Yesterday I was talking to my good friend over FaceTime about the upcoming school year. “I’m not ready for it,” she told me, lamenting our limited days until the first Zoom class that we will be attending.
While this is usually the response from teenagers and kids alike before going back to school, this statement is especially true this year as distance learning will become our new reality once again. And I’m not too excited about it, either.
I've heard some good points made about distance learning, such as, “It’s good practice for the future,” or “Better get used to it, it may be our new reality.” I desperately don’t want to believe this. Is our schooling going to turn into some sort of futuristic program where technology rules? That may not seem so scary to some but, honestly, I find that reality terrifying.
Whether a book-smart teenager who loves school, homework and learning or a laid-back student who loves bingeing on Netflix all day in pajamas, I can guarantee that none of us are going into this new year excited.
It’s so strange to think that only last year, my friends and I were fantasizing about how great and fun 2020 would be. Now I would do anything to go back to 2019.
As it is, this generation (Gen Z, specifically) is constantly glued our phones due to endless TikToks, Instagram posts and Snapchat notifications tempting us to lose ourselves in unproductive habits. There is such a thing as too much.
Quite a few times I’ve found myself scrolling through TikTok after doing homework only a moment before, with no recollection of how I got there.
Now, on top of all that screen time, we will be spending at least five more hours staring at another screen.
But the truth is, there are some benefits to this new method of learning.
For me, applications like TikTok and Instagram become like a second school to our generation. They provide us with helpful life hacks, tips, and tricks that I would have never learned in school.
Just last week, I learned four self-defense moves should someone ever attack from behind. I would have never learned that in school.
I watched a video on TikTok that was about what one should do if ever stranded on the side of the road. That's not available in school either.
So while a future of technology may seem scary, I believe that what this generation is using it for, in my opinion, has become something that we can rely on in a very unreliable world.
Even though distance learning is about to become our new reality, I don’t think that it’ll draw students farther apart, but instead, bring us closer together.
When using TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram or other social media applications, there’s a sense of community with the people you follow/see on those sites. People interact with each other in comment sections, send funny pictures to friends and talk to each other, which I believe makes everybody feel a little bit more connected.
Overall, though I'm not too excited, I think this generation of teenagers will overcome distance learning because of our experience interacting online.
It won’t be easy, but like Theodore Roosevelt said, “Nothing worth having comes easy,” and in this case, it is a privilege to receive an education that is well worth the challenges of a different kind of school year.
Elle Arvesen is the elected Lucky Clover 4-H Club reporter, a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.
