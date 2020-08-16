Elle Arvesen: Ready or not, it's time for distance learning

Yesterday I was talking to my good friend over FaceTime about the upcoming school year. “I’m not ready for it,” she told me, lamenting our limited days until the first Zoom class that we will be attending.

While this is usually the response from teenagers and kids alike before going back to school, this statement is especially true this year as distance learning will become our new reality once again. And I’m not too excited about it, either.

I've heard some good points made about distance learning, such as, “It’s good practice for the future,” or “Better get used to it, it may be our new reality.” I desperately don’t want to believe this. Is our schooling going to turn into some sort of futuristic program where technology rules? That may not seem so scary to some but, honestly, I find that reality terrifying.

Whether a book-smart teenager who loves school, homework and learning or a laid-back student who loves bingeing on Netflix all day in pajamas, I can guarantee that none of us are going into this new year excited.

Elle Arvesen: What’s on teenagers' minds? It’s so strange to think that only last year, my friends and I were fantasizing about how great and fun 2020 would be. Now I would do anything to go back to 2019.

As it is, this generation (Gen Z, specifically) is constantly glued our phones due to endless TikToks, Instagram posts and Snapchat notifications tempting us to lose ourselves in unproductive habits. There is such a thing as too much.

Quite a few times I’ve found myself scrolling through TikTok after doing homework only a moment before, with no recollection of how I got there.

Now, on top of all that screen time, we will be spending at least five more hours staring at another screen.