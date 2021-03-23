You have permission to edit this article.
Elle Arvesen: The history of 4-H
Elle Arvesen: The history of 4-H

I believe that it is important to learn more about and revisit history once in a while, not only because it can be interesting but because it’s important to learn from past mistakes and successes. I would say that when one reflects on the history of 4-H, it is definitely grouped in the “successes'' column as far as events in history go.

Girls’ and boys’ agricultural clubs have been supported by the University of California since 1912. University officials even worked with schools in order to create them. There were 84 high school agricultural programs by 1914, solely in California. These clubs aspired to influence professional farmers in their practices and educate the younger generation on the subject of agriculture. Contests for crop or animal production were sponsored by clubs, and clubs even competed against one another in order to earn the largest amount of profits.

There were 2,716 club members who were a part of 208 agricultural clubs in high schools by 1917. Contest winners received prizes that could include a trip to the University Farm at Davis or even Berkeley. A three-day campout in militia tents was the prize for 102 boys in 1914. The winners got the chance to set up camp at Davis’ University Farm, which marked the beginning of the yearly summer 4-H conference.

When the 1930s arrived, more than 10,000 kids who were participating in 4-H clubs in California had begun learning new skills thanks to club projects. These children were also developing civic and leadership responsibility due to projects dedicated to community improvement.

In response to the rise of totalitarianism in Europe, more emphasis was put on learning government processes, voting, citizenship training, political parties and the history of democracy.

People coming from the Caribbean, Latin America, Russia and Asia moved to California in the 1980s, resulting in greater diversity due to citizens' socioeconomic status, language and ethnicity. Many children were affected by family situations such as working mothers and households with one parent. Thus, 4-H turned its attention to reforming and beginning old and new programs.

An example is how 4-H clubs in Los Angeles created “low-income housing projects” such as math, arts and crafts, reading, drama and cooking. Organizations in urban communities also partnered with 4-H and their urban programs. This led to 4-H partnering with federally funded programs that were geared toward helping children get proper health care, become used to their new communities and catch up in school.

4-H has a long and interesting history, and one that is most definitely worth learning about.

I hope that by reading this, you learned a bit more about 4-H and are interested in becoming part of the history of 4-H.

To learn more, go to 4-H History — University of California 4-H Youth Development Program at ucanr.edu

Elle Arvesen is the elected Lucky Clover 4-H Club reporter, a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.

