Elle Arvesen: Update on hybrid learning at Santa Ynez Valley High School

When I was younger, I went through that 'Harry Potter' phase that all elementary and middle schoolers go through. One quote I thought that could be relevant from the famous fantasy series was by the wise Albus Dumbledore. He said, “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”
Happiness during these times can, of course, always be found. I wake up at 6:55 a.m., tired and in no way ready to go to any kind of class, but force myself to do it.
I type in my Zoom ID and password for my AP Euro class, where I sit and find myself laughing at the silliest jokes my teacher makes. In that moment, I’m happy. When I go sit outside to do my homework and listen to music, I feel content even though the stress of school and the pandemic are still in the back of my mind.
My friends, family and, especially, my dogs bring me happiness, and I realize to myself that things aren’t so bad. But then a sliver of doubt, stress or anxiety wiggles into my mind and it seems like the world is crashing down around me. I’ve talked to my friends about these feelings, and I’ve found that I’m definitely not alone in this. I want to be motivated to do things besides just homework, but I’ve found that my motivation is slowly disappearing.
Then something that sparked hope in me happened.
On Oct. 12, Santa Ynez Union High School announced that school would again be back in session starting Nov. 9. There are three options given to students starting on this date: You can go to socially distanced class every other day, two times a week; continue to attend school virtually via Zoom; or opt for independent study.
When I was making the decision between these options, I began reading the guidelines and requirements for socially distanced in-person school. Masks need to be worn at all times; all students are required to stay 6 feet away from each other at all times (even at break and lunch); and half of the students in your class will most likely be either in a different cohort or will learn virtually.
Because class sizes are so large, all students needed to be broken up into two groups: cohort A and cohort B. I was originally put in cohort A, which was, of course, the group without a large portion of my friends in it.
I understand that if the school were to let people switch cohorts, it would create a lot of chaos and general unfairness, but I think that it defeats the purpose of going back to school if you don’t get to see a lot of your friends.
There are already many restrictions where students aren’t allowed to be near each other, but without friends in your group, you might as well still be back at home on Zoom.
Also, there’s only about one more month of school left until the new year, so I didn’t think it made much sense to put both students and teachers under all the stress of organizing classrooms and new lesson plans when we have finals coming up.
Since I do live with a family member who is immune deficient, and all the cons of going back to school outweighed the pros, I made the decision to continue learning virtually, which I found that a number of other students also chose.
Teenagers and adults, alike, can only remain hopeful that a vaccine soon will be available, because I honestly don’t see us returning to normal without one.
In the meantime, I think it’s important to take Albus Dumbledore’s words to heart and attempt to find the happiness that’s just waiting to be discovered in the darkness.
Elle Arvesen is the elected Lucky Clover 4-H Club reporter, a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.
