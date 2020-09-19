Elle Arvesen: Virtual learning has become 'Groundhog Day'

After a little more than four weeks since online school started, I can officially say that it's been the longest month of this quarantine.
I remember watching "Groundhog Day," starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell, and thinking to myself how horrible it would be to live the same day over and over again.
That nightmare has pretty much become not only my reality but, also, most of the world’s reality. I think this is especially true for teenagers now that we’ve started virtual learning.
Before the first day of school, I was excited. I had been in quarantine doing practically nothing, and now I was going to see my friends again. Even though I would only be seeing them on my computer screen, it was enough to make me feel a bit happier.
When the first day of school finally arrived, I joined my Zoom meetings, met my new teachers and met the new students in my classes. I also saw old friends and teachers who I had gotten to know last year as a freshman. This made me extremely happy.
When the last class of the day ended, I left the Zoom call and shut my computer.
The screen that had just displayed my friends' faces left, disappearing into a pixelated universe. I was alone, in my room, staring at my wall and thinking about how much homework I had to do.
These past weeks, the days have ticked by slowly.
At least when we were at normal school, we could talk to our friends in classes, but now we just listen to the teachers talk.
Just last week I learned four self-defense moves should someone ever attack from behind. I would have never learned that in school.
If you zone out for one minute — which is easy to do in a Zoom environment — you could miss a vital piece of information likely to show up on a test.
The teachers are doing the best they can, and for that, I am so thankful. Not one of my teachers has disregarded their students’ mental health during this time, which just shows they are trying and that they care.
But, truthfully, being a teenager during this time means having at least one mental breakdown a day — crying over a homework assignment that you put off until the last minute, or discovering that your teacher forgot to tell you about more homework that you needed to complete. Adjusting, I have been told, is part of growing up.
What’s crazy for me to think about is that when I grow older and have kids of my own, those kids are going to go to their school, crack open a textbook, and learn about 2020: the year of coronavirus, TikTok, riots and unrest.
It’s so strange to think that only last year, my friends and I were fantasizing about how great and fun 2020 would be. Now I would do anything to go back to 2019.
It frustrates me that the only part I’ll play in this momentous time in history is going to school on Zoom every day, worrying about the assignments that are due, and if I’ll get a good grade on a project or test.
Though it's always been that way, either stressing over homework, or the social aspects of school, the social aspect has since been removed.
The greatest lesson that I have learned from online school so far is that you need to find joy in the small things in life. Take a picture of that beam of sunlight shining through your window, play Christmas music just because it makes you happy, make hot chocolate when it’s 107 degrees outside.
This is something that I firmly believe in, and that has truly helped me throughout this virtual learning experience.
Elle Arvesen is the elected Lucky Clover 4-H Club reporter, a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.