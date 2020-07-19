Elle Arvesen: What’s on teenagers' minds?

Elle Arvesen: What’s on teenagers' minds?

Lisa Andre

I’ve grown up watching post-apocalyptic, sci-fi and dystopian movies where the world falls apart and society collapses into a horrific place. Strangely, the state of our world today reminds me of those movies.

Every time I hear the sounds of the evening news from my TV, it seems like newscasters are foretelling a spike in COVID-19 cases, or some other horrible event that may happen soon.

I’m scared to socialize with people because I feel like I’m putting my family at risk, and I’m developing a serious case of cabin fever because of it.

It’s strange to think that in less than a month, the new school year will begin and I have no idea how my school is planing to deal with the threat of COVID-19.

Will students go to school every day, every other day, or only a couple of times a week? Will we be required to wear masks, and if so, how is that going to work? What will happen to sports, clubs and school activities such as football games and dances?

It’s so strange to think that only last year, my friends and I were fantasizing about how great and fun 2020 would be. Now, I would do anything to go back to 2019.

From this, I’ve learned a large lesson that may seem obvious but has helped me get through these last couple of months: Live every day to its fullest, or carpe diem.

There were so many times when I would brush off the fact that I was taking every day of 2019 for granted and complaining about all of my schoolwork. But now I wish desperately to go back to school and be reunited with my friends.

The question is, "How will I be able to do that and still protect myself from the coronavirus?"

First of all, what happens if we have to wear masks six hours a day during school? I guarantee that there will always be students who are going to disregard the rules and rip their masks off the moment an authority figure leaves.

I’m completely for social distancing, taking care of ourselves, and all of us doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19, but in my opinion, it's completely unreasonable to expect kids to wear masks all day at school.

What about younger kids? 

I remember one time when I was babysitting an elementary school child and his parents warned me that he would try to take his glasses off whenever he had a chance. Sure enough, every time I turned my back, he would conveniently “misplace” his glasses. If I can’t even get a 7-year-old to wear glasses so he can see properly, how are teachers going to make younger kids wear masks during school hours?

I really want to go back to school, and I know all of my friends feel the same way. I would do anything, even if it meant wearing a mask all day, to see my friends and go back to my in-person classes.

In the months leading up to the school closure, I became very aware of how often teenagers come into contact with each other. How is this going to work when we go back to school? Will we recognize the danger we could be putting our families in by being so close to each other, or will we act as though there is no danger at all?

I know one concern teachers have is related to the mental and emotional health of their students. If someone originally went to school to escape from their home life, what happened when the schools shut down and those kids had to spend all their time at home?

As a teenager in the Santa Ynez Valley, I’m concerned about the kids that I go to school with. I was talking to one of my friends, who asked to remain anonymous, and they said something that resonated with me. They said, “One of my big concerns is drug and alcohol use. Since everyone is feeling a little hopeless at the moment, I’m worried that students may turn to things such as drugs and alcohol to try to make themselves feel better, or to use them as an escape. Some teenagers may also be more at risk now that they're at home all the time, since their home lives may not be the best.”

They took the words right out of my mouth.

Hopefully, as we get closer to the beginning of the school year, we will get a better idea of what is in store for us. I’ve been talking to more teenagers my age about their thoughts on what is happening in the world right now, and I’ve been finding some very interesting things.

Next month, I will share about some of those conversations I’ve been having, and highlight interesting points of view that I believe deserve to be voiced.

Elle Arvesen is the elected Lucky Clover 4-H Club reporter, a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.

