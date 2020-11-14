You have permission to edit this article.
Elle Arvesen: What's your spark?

After all the years that I have spent in 4-H, which is about seven to be exact, I have learned something that I keep in my mind and heart whenever I consider my future. That something, which I have learned about, is a “spark.”

When you hear “spark,” you may think of fire, or an ember from a fire drifting toward you in the breeze. When I hear the word “spark,” I also think of those things, but in addition, another word comes to mind, and that word is “passion.”

Like Jon Bon Jovi said, "Nothing is as important as passion. No matter what you want to do with your life, be passionate."

When I think of a “spark,” I think of passion. I think of doing something I love so much that it creates a warmth in my entire body, and makes me want to jump out of bed in the morning and get right to it.

This is similar to a spark of fire: Where there is a spark, there is wildfire. And that wildfire is the passion you feel when doing something you love. It may be running, painting, taking care of animals, writing, or anything that you really, truly love.

Especially during this time, I think we especially need our sparks in order to stay motivated and distracted. In Lucky Clover 4-H, we care a lot about finding our sparks and passions in life.

I thought that it would be beneficial to give you a guide that may help you find your own spark based on my own personal experience participating in 4-H.

First of all, to find your spark you have to go out and try things. If I had never joined 4-H and tried all the different projects and activities it has to offer, then I would never have discovered my spark for volunteering and helping people, and public speaking.

When you have time, make a list of everything you have ever been interested in or wanted to try. Then go through your list and identify any roadblocks that conflict with what you have listed.

For example, if something you want to try is dancing, and you either don’t have enough time for classes or you’re worried about the pandemic and being with people in classes, you could save dance for later.

Or, you could do some research and look up YouTube videos on dancing, or find an instructor who is willing to teach it to you virtually.

Once you have gone through your list, rank your chosen potential sparks, from the ones you would most like to do to the ones you may want to save for later. Then pick the first potential spark on your list and research it.

Whatever it may be, research classes you could take to get better at it, techniques, etc.

Finally, begin actually "doing" your spark. Practice it every day, and if you find that it’s not for you, then move on to the next thing on your list.

Here in 4-H, we love to see people find their sparks, so keep that in mind and maybe think about joining a community of people that will support you and help you through the journey of finding your sparks in life. It’s worked for me, and countless other people in my 4-H club, so it may work for you.

Stay healthy and safe everyone.

Elle Arvesen is the elected Lucky Clover 4-H Club reporter, a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.

