Parents who want the best for their kids work hard to create experiences for their children to learn. As the children become more capable, parents increase the level of challenge and empower their kids to learn and grow more independently. These parents strive to raise self-sufficient adults who embark on their journey through life with confidence and a sense of self-worth.

Caring for adults with dementia effectively reverses the experience.

Although dementia is complex and comes with many different facets, memory loss is the most notable aspect of the condition. As the disease progresses, our loved ones become less capable and require more assistance each year.

When dementia says 'I need some space' | Lauren Mahakian

When a person with dementia is agitated or combative, our first instinct is often to try to calm the person down. However, attempting to calm them down does not solve the problem they are facing, and may even increase their level of agitation.

