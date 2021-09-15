Jeremiah Johnson was a U.S. Army veteran who, after fighting in the Mexican-American War, forsook civilization to live a life of isolation in the Rockies as a mountain man. The movie came out when I was 13 and I remember thinking, "I could live like that."
Five years later, I joined the Space Futures Society and the L-5 Society, two organizations dedicated to getting people living and working in outer space, and again, I thought, "I could do that; I could live in a space colony."
Now, I can hardly even imagine either of those things.
Maybe had my life gone in a different direction when I was much younger, then I could’ve done it, but in the years that have passed I’ve grown far too much in love with the Earth and with people, and the rituals that connect me to both, to willingly forsake them.
I’ve grown exceedingly fond of gathering with friends, on porches and patios, in yards and in homes, restaurants, pubs, vineyards, or around a fire pit — pretty much any setting will do — sharing food and drink, talking and telling our stories.
I’ve developed a penchant for long walks — out on the trail, or along a country road or a city block — with dear companions and close collaborators, talking about our plans, hopes, dreams, prayers, problems, big ideas and the littlest of details. I am devoted to these sessions as part of my daily meditative practice and exercise routine.
I’ve acquired a profound appreciation for community, and for communities of all sorts — social, spiritual, artistic and geographical — and the ways we come together around common causes, concerns, interests and aspirations.
I’ve found, and continue to find, abundant comfort, meaning, beauty, inspiration, strength, wisdom, wonder and excitement in the aspects of nature — the accumulated knowledge of the rock formations; the resonant emotions oozing from the trees and arising from the lakes and oceans; the rhythms of the swaying grasses brushed by the breezes and blown by the wind; the moods of the weather, flowing narratives of the rivers and the mysteries in the desert; meditations on the beach; and connection with the creatures of the land, air and sea.
I would not wish to try and seek the same in some facsimile forged by human hands in manufactured environments.
I cherish the vestiges of earlier days and simpler times, like train rides and the dreams they carry, bookstores and the worlds they invite, the town square, the tavern, the oral history, the ceremonies and celebrations, initiations and the rites of passage.
I delight in learning the stories and telling the tales, tracing the trails and the traditions of my forbearers, and in learning the language and discerning the messages of my ancestors.
I could not love and grow and share, develop, acquire and find and cherish and delight in all these things in isolation or in space. And so, the free-spirited, adventure-loving youth who could once envision riding out into the mountains or blasting off into space now seeks, rather, to extend the roots of my awareness deeper and more firmly into the earth and to make ever more meaningful connections with the people — my family, friends and allies. Instead of extending out away from all these things, I extend further into and diffuse throughout my earthly experience to find greater understanding, compassion, enjoyment, fulfillment and benefit.
My hope is that we (or our descendants) do not have to unwillingly forsake these things; that we do not get displaced from our towns and cities, our villages or even the surface of our planet on account of the denial, disregard and disrespect of our ecosystem and the natural forces and resources that sustain life on Earth.
I leave the investigation of uncharted territories to the explorers, as I strive for deeper insights and to broaden my horizons here at home.
Essential Ron Colone: Start your day off with a little perspective. A collection of musings from columnist Ron Colone
It is hard to provide a short bio for Ron Colone. Writer, performer, business owner, concert promoter, music historian, baseball fan, proud son of Detroit for a start. There's so much more. We at the Santa Ynez Valley News have been lucky to work with Ron in various roles for more than 30 years, and we want to make sure you have a chance to read more of his thoughtful and insightful work. Here are a few of our favorites, let us know if you remember one that we missed and we can add it in.
