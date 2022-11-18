Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

I don’t know how to explain the rushes of optimism that sometimes come surging through my mornings such as occurred today.

… It couldn’t be because of the election. These inexplicable waves of hopefulness are just as liable to happen in March or May, August or any other month, as in the days that follow the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

Besides, with no clear winners and losers at the national level as judged by the even split in Congress, and with things continuing just as they were in the states as — evidenced by the fact that only one or two will see a change in party affiliation of its Senate seat — it’s not likely that a whole lot of radical work is suddenly going to start getting done on behalf of the American people. Though I must say, having losing candidates make concession calls and speeches to legitimize the process does feel somewhat like a win for normalcy, and a step in the direction of peaceful coexistence and functional government.

