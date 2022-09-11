While scrolling through the various press releases that come my way, I was struck by one describing research taking place at Rice University in Houston and Kyoto University in Japan, where scientists now have manufactured the coldest particles in the universe — so cold that we don’t even have tools to measure them.
But if we did, they’d register to within one billionth of a degree of absolute zero, which is the theoretical and thought-to-be unattainable temperature where all motion stops.
Their reason for creating these ultra-cold particles is that extreme temperatures, both hot and cold — just as at extreme speeds and extreme sizes “the physics” changes — you can begin to see things you couldn’t see otherwise. And in so doing, you can “open a portal to an unexplored realm of quantum magnetism.” (It’s those kinds of dramatic statements that suckered me into majoring in physics as an undergrad.)
With the article, as was the case with my academic studies, “the dramatic and the theoretical” is about where my interest ended, but still, my curiosity was piqued regarding extremes. I wondered, if that’s the coldest particle, what’s the hottest?
A quick search revealed that the hottest thing to occur naturally in the universe is a supernova, which is an event that marks the final stage in the life of a star. It ends dramatically with a colossal explosion during which temperatures soar to 100 billion degrees Celsius — 6,000 times hotter than the temperature of the sun.
But even that pales in comparison to the super-hot temperatures scientists are producing at the CERN Laboratory in Switzerland, whereby directing super high-energy collisions between lead or gold ions. They’re generating temperatures of around 5.5 trillion degrees, or 360,000 times the temperature of the sun, in an attempt to better understand what the universe was like in the first microsecond after the Big Bang!
(You might wonder, if it’s that hot, why doesn’t it burn the place down? The answer has to do with the size and mass of the subatomic particles. They’re so infinitesimally small that the amount of energy that gets dispersed is also small, less even than what radiates from our power lines.)
Just as there’s a theoretical absolute on the cold side of things, likewise there’s an absolute hot too; it’s called The Planck temperature, and it’s 100 million million million million million degrees.
At that temperature, gravity and electricity and magnetism and the weak and strong forces all melt into one single unified field or force — which is what Einstein was chasing after but never could catch.
As for other extremes, there’s the loudest thing in the universe which comes from deep in the Perseus galaxy cluster where an amount of energy roughly equal to 100 million exploding stars bursts forth from a black hole, filling the surrounding super-hot, super-huge gas cloud. The cloud then gets dispersed as sound waves that reverberate through thousands of galaxies.
The actual “sound” of these waves corresponds to a B-flat, 57 octaves below middle-C, which means the frequency is so low and so slow — and the distance between crests of the waves is so spread out — that it takes roughly 10 million years for a single wave to pass by.
The quietest thing, or the quietest place, theoretically, is in a perfect vacuum. But since there’s no such thing, no place in the universe that is completely devoid of cosmic rays or particles left over from the Big Bang, the closest we can get in nature is intergalactic space.
The quietest place on Earth is in the Orfield Laboratory in Minnesota. The echo chamber they’ve created there is so silent that the noise inside is actually negative 9.4 decibels. The longest anybody has been able to remain inside is 45 minutes.
The lab’s founder said, “The quieter the room, the more things you hear. You’ll hear your heart beating and your lungs and stomach gurgling. You become the sound."
... which is why we study the extremes to discover ourselves, in between.