I’ve watched more television in the past three months than over the last 10 years — at least!

Being off one’s feet due to surgery does come with a few bonuses: luxuriating at home, eating whenever and whatever, not having to dress if one doesn’t feel like it, and going for more than one day without a hair washing.

In other words, I’ve turned into a grub.

Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com.

