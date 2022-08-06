I’ve watched more television in the past three months than over the last 10 years — at least!
Being off one’s feet due to surgery does come with a few bonuses: luxuriating at home, eating whenever and whatever, not having to dress if one doesn’t feel like it, and going for more than one day without a hair washing.
In other words, I’ve turned into a grub.
However, on the other hand, I've learned a lot from these marathon boob tube sessions. For instance, I renewed my decades-old crush on Dick Van Dyke ("Diagnosis Murder"), reveled in the quirkiness of "Monk," and traveled far and wide via the History, PBS and Science channels.
I’ve vowed not to ever invite Jessica Fletcher ("Murder She Wrote") to visit ... somebody’s gonna get murdered for sure; gotten a few small projects done around my house thanks to the folks and programs on Magnolia Network; and, of course, indulged in the cooking channels.
While I do enjoy the "Great British Baking Show," "Iron Chef," food history programs and occasionally "Chopped," I'm generally not a fan of shows that turn cooking into competion.
I don’t like seeing perfectly competent cooks being ousted for a mistake or two. Who doesn’t have a misfire in the kitchen?
I certainly do, but at least I have the advantage in that I never put those embarrassing moments in the Spoon.
So, here are three of my favorite fool-proof treats.
3 teaspoons baking powder
Cream lard with hand thoroughly; add sugar and anise seed. Beat eggs and add to lard mixture. When light and fluffy, add vanilla.
Sift flour, baking powder and salt. Add to lard/sugar mixture and beat until blended. Add water and knead until well mixed.
Roll 1/2-inch thick on lightly floured surface, cut into shapes. Roll top of cookie in a mixture of 1/2 cup sugar and cinnamon. Bake in moderate oven (350 degrees) until lightly browned.
*vegetable shortening, such as Crisco, can be substituted.
3-ounce box instant lemon pudding
Grease and flour a 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Mix all ingredients. Pour into pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. When done and still hot, make glaze (as follows), punch holes in top and pour over cake.
Mix all ingredients until smooth. Add more water/lemon juice if too thick, or more powdered sugar if too thin.
8 ounces bittersweet chocolate
1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
12 ounces vanilla tea cookies broken into small pieces
1/2 cup walnuts, toasted and coarsely chopped, optional
Use a double boiler to melt chocolate, add cocoa powder and butter. Remove from heat, stir and transfer to a large heatproof bowl. Stir in sugar and vanilla using a circular motion. While mixture is hot, slowly add egg yolks, one by one, mixing well after each. Fold in cookie chunks. Add pecans (if using) and fold until well incorporated. Mixture will be moist, chunky and rough looking.
Turn out onto smooth surface and divide mixture in half. Spoon half of the mixture onto waxed or parchment paper, 15 inches long. Then shape the mixture, with wet hands, into a log about 2 inches thick.
Roll in paper and twist ends in opposite directions to mimic salami. Repeat with remaining dough.
Wrap each in plastic wrap and freeze 2 to 3 hours. When ready to serve, roll in powdered sugar, if desired, for an authentic salami look and slice into 1/4-inch rounds.
Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com.