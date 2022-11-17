The Lucky Clover 4-H Home Arts project was originally designed to be a six-part project, but sisters Carlene Jones and Aletha Mann have kindly volunteered to teach the Home Arts group gift wrapping.

They added a surprise seventh lesson after learning about the project from group leader Jennifer Berman.

The holiday season is coming up fast, and a holiday essential is gifts — which must be wrapped or it’s no fun if the surprise is ruined!

Local junior high student Hadleigh Bolton is one of two elected Los Olivos Lucky Clover 4-H Club reporters who reports on the program each month.

0
0
0
0
0