Heart of the Valley: It took a village to create our Valley

In the fall of 1867, Benjamin Wiley became the Santa Maria Valley’s first settler. He lived in a dugout, a little north and east from the present center of the city.
Rudolph D. Cook, who arrived in the valley in 1869, built the first home in the valley.
The first farm dwelling was built by John G. Prell, in 1868. Thomas Wilson built the second, which was located one and a half miles east of town. Both Prell and Wilson had come to the valley that same year.
In 1868, Wiley also put down the first well in Santa Maria, but since it wasn’t curbed, it soon caved in. The first curbed well was sunk by J. L. Shuman, at the southwest corner of the Thornburgh section.
Rudolph Cook, who owned the southeastern section of land that formed a quarter of the original Santa Maria townsite, put down a well in 1869 at what later became the Saladin corner. The East Main street sidewalk at that corner crosses over the old well site.
Tom Miller was the first child born in Santa Maria (Central City). Nellie Blosser (later Mrs. Major Baker) was the first girl born in the valley (October 24, 1869).
Tom Moore, born in Guadalupe March 1, 1860 was said to be the first white child born in this section.
The Pleasant Valley school, the first school in the valley was built in 1869 and opened early in 1870 with Joel Miller as teacher. Money for building this school was raised at a party held in the home of Rudolph D. Cook, and a total of $305 was subscribed. Martin L. Tunnell donated some of his property for the school, but the school was later moved to the property donated by William (Uncle Billy) Smith. Property is now the site of the Enos Ranch. Curtis Tunnell once told me that his grandfather insisted that the school be moved from his property as they were permitting “dancing in the school.”
The first marriage was performed here in December of 1871 when James Holloway and Rebecca Miller exchanged vows.
The first store in this area was owned by J. M. McElhaney, then by Miller & Lovett and later by William L. Adam. The Adam store was located 1½ miles west of town, on the present road to Guadalupe.
The first church, First United Methodist, was built in 1878. “Fighting Preacher,” H. R. Stephens was the first pastor.
The first blacksmith shop was opened in 1874 by Rudolph D. Cook, one of the owners of the famed four corners (the intersection of Main and Broadway) site. He sold his shop to Rueben Hart on or about 1879. Hart later built the Hart House, later it became the Bradley Hotel.
The Main Street school, the first school in the present city of Santa Maria was built at Miller and Main streets in 1878. The first teacher was J. S. Curryer. The second teacher was Ida Twitchell who later married L. E. Blochman. It served as the first high school in town.
The first high school building was built in 1894 on Morrison street.
The first high school graduates (1894) were Kenneth C. Adam, Zora Leona DeWitt, Ruth Evelyn Libby and George Phoenix Merritt.
The first general store in the present confines of Santa Maria was that of Miller & Lovett, located on the northeast corner of Broadway and Main streets.
Santa Maria, then called Grangeville, was laid out as a town in 1874 by G. W. Lewis and Grangeville became Central City. The map of the survey was filed with the county in 1875. In 1882, Central City became Santa Maria. The town consisted of four tracts of land of 40 acres each, the abutting corners of four sections were owned by Rudolph Cook, Isaac Miller, John Thornburgh and Isaac Fesler.
The city extended only three blocks in each direction from the flagpole, which stood in the middle of the intersection of Main and Broadway. It was later moved and now stands in the front of City Hall.
The post office here was established in 1875 with S. G. Lockwood serving as the first postmaster.
The first railroad came to the new community in 1882. The last spike in connecting Santa Maria with Port Harford was driven on Saturday, April 15, 1882, according to the first issue of the Santa Maria Times, published a week later.
The Southern Pacific began to run regular trains through Guadalupe March 31, 1901.
Grace Clark and her sister, Florence, were the first telephone operators in Santa Maria. The switchboard, located in the corner of the Bradley hotel, was installed in 1891. The telephone company had about 20 subscribers.
Santa Maria was incorporated as a city on Sept. 18, 1905.
The first oil well in this immediate vicinity was brought in on the Fox lease by the Union Oil Company in 1902, but a year earlier, A. H. McKay had brought in a producing well on the Western Union lease on the Careaga property. The Hartnell gusher (“Old Maude”) that made the field famous, spouted Dec. 2, 1904.
Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 623-8193 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories she’s written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!