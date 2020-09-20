Heart of the Valley: Settling in saw challenges from bandits, to agricultural pests

Early one evening in the early days of the Santa Maria Valley, Mary Winters was called to her door by a loud scratching on one of the front windows. She was doubly concerned as she was the only adult in the house. The only other occupants were her younger brother and her two small children.
Carrying a kerosene lamp, she went to the door and opened it to see a man she felt must one of the notorious local bandits glaring down at her from a mighty good-looking horse with a silver-decorated saddle. Hanging from the saddle was a collection of pistols and knives.
Frightened when the bandit attempted to enter her house on his horse, Mrs. Winters suddenly lifted her kerosene lamp. The quick movement startled the horse, who reared backward. This only served to irritate the man, who was very inebriated. With threats of throat-cutting, he uttered that he was going to corral his horse, but he would be back.
After he left, Mrs. Winters armed herself with a pistol, picked up her two children and brother, and they all ran as fast as they could to a neighbor’s home, located some distance away. Upon her safe arrival, she learned that the bandit had been there, earlier.
The next morning, she returned to her home, which was in the neighborhood of what later became Washington Park, and found that the intruder had eaten and left.
She later learned that the bandit had also made visits to other houses, hoping to rout out the inhabitants.
The bandit was a member of a group of bandits, who kept frequent rendezvous near the old Arrellanes ranch in back of the Casmalia hills, and rustled horses. Once in a while, when one had been drinking too much, he would pay an unwelcome visit to some of the settlers.
This was just one of the tales related by Mrs. Winters, who had come to the valley in 1875 as Miss Mary Olive Earl. “It was a regular windswept desert with sand drifting in just as it now does on the beaches,” she said, “and it wasn’t until trees were planted, and the land cultivated that conditions became better.”
Many people have admired the eucalyptus trees which grow all around Washington Park. Mrs. Winters said that she had helped plant them.
“I held the young trees while my father tamped the ground down,” she said. She also said that J. F. Goodwin was the first man to bring the eucalyptus trees here. “He brought the seeds in on an old spring wagon.”
Mrs. Winters also said credit should be given to Thomas Garey, after whom the town of Garey was named, for bringing the first fruit trees to the valley. “Although Mr. Goodwin brought a few, Mr. Garey really brought them here in wholesale quantities.”
As a student in the Agricola school, Miss Earl was preparing to teach primary school, when a group of people who lived around Point Sal, asked to have a teacher for a private school out there, until they could form a regular school district. Miss Earl was selected and she taught a class in a room in the C. H. Clark home. “After the district was formed, the schoolhouse was built with lumber obtained when the ship, the Anna Lyle, was wrecked off Pt. Sal on her maiden voyage from Seattle,” she related, “and Mr. Clark traded a fine old watch for the wreckage. “The first school house was built from the fine wood of the ship’s cabin, and I was the first teacher. I believe the hull of the ship is still buried there in the sands.”
“Pt. Sal was one of the most active places I have ever seen,” she continued. “While I was teaching there, about 150 teams camped overnight every night. They were teams bringing in grain to be shipped out by boat.
“The destruction of crops by wild horses in the early days is well-known to pioneer residents. Farmers had to dig deep ditches so the horses couldn’t jump them.
They corralled a lot of them on the other side of Shuman Canyon,” she related. “Some were tamed. I think we saw the last of them about ’77.
“Coyotes also used to roam about in great packs like bands of wolves, and the great flocks of wild geese destroyed the crops.
“And of course, there were the grasshoppers,” she said. One time they left for a weekend in Pismo, leaving their beautiful garden, with fine shrubs and begonias and other plants that they’d picked in Santa Barbara. When they returned home there wasn’t a vestige of green left. Furthermore, before they could get into the house, they had to take a hat and brush the grasshoppers from the door knob. They were clustered all over the house.”
They finally got rid of the grasshoppers when “Turkey” Tyler brought his flock of turkeys down from the Casmalia area, and they ate the pests. “It didn’t take very long, either.”
One of the pleasant memories that this pioneer had was of the expeditions and picnics to San Luis Obispo on the flat-cars of the Pacific Coast railway.
“We used to go to San Luis Obispo to do a great deal of shopping. It was quite an event when I spent the day there to purchase my wedding clothes.”
They had a good time hunting coons on the beaches. They all had saddle horses, and everyone knew each other. It was like one big family, with everybody helping each other out during the bad times. “We all stuck together.”
She went on to say that they all enjoyed the dances and parties at Lucas Hall, which was built by George Lucas, who was said to have been a brother to Dr. W. T. Lucas, a long-time doctor in the valley.
Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 623-8193 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories she’s written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.
