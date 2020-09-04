You have permission to edit this article.
Hints from Heloise: Choosing a pet
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: Choosing a pet

Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Readers: A great way to teach your child compassion and responsibility is by adopting a pet that is looking for a forever home. Animal shelters are full of cats and dogs that could be a perfect fit for your family. Bring your children with you to the shelter so everyone has an opportunity to bond with the pet, and to be sure you've made the right choice for your family. Rescuing and saving a homeless pet is a great life lesson for your children. -- Heloise

WRINKLED CLOTHES

Dear Heloise: My clothes always arrive wrinkled when I travel. Any hints to prevent this from happening? -- Todd in Tennessee

Todd, when packing your suitcase, use large, plastic bags to cover your clothes. This helps them slide more easily and helps to prevent wrinkling. Roll up your clothes instead of folding, which should prevent creases. Heavier items should always go in the bottom of the suitcase. -- Heloise

CRAZY MORNINGS

Dear Heloise: Every morning, it's crazy at my house with a blended family of seven children, ages 6 to 14. Someone is always forgetting something they need for school. How can I get them all organized so they are not running off to their schools without things they forgot to pack and take with them? -- Lisa via email

Lisa, have each child place a cardboard box somewhere in a handy place in their room. The night before, they can put everything they need to take to school for the next day in that box: homework, gym clothes, books and, if possible, their lunch.

The next morning, they each grab up everything they'll need for the day from their box on their way out the door to go to school. -- Heloise

COOL BACKPACKING

Dear Heloise: I love to backpack all day on nature trails, but I can't figure out how to keep the water in my canteen cold. By the end of the day, when I could use a cold drink the most, the water is warm and doesn't quench my thirst nearly as well as cold water. Any ideas for how I can keep the water cold? -- Frank in Arizona

Frank, fill your canteen one-third full of water the night before and place it in the freezer. Be sure to leave the cap off. In the morning, fill the rest of the canteen with cool water. This should help to keep your drinking water cooler for your adventure. -- Heloise

DON'T GET LOST

Dear Heloise: I was always losing my phone charger, and having to replace it was no fun, so I decided to place an address label on it. Now, when I've left it at someone's house, they know it's mine, and I haven't had to buy a new one. Come to think of it, as forgetful as I am, I probably should put address labels on other things I tend to misplace. -- Helen in Missouri

