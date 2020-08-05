Hints from Heloise: Coffee ole

Dear Heloise: My fiance and I want a small, intimate wedding in mid-October. Neither of us has been married before (I'm 28 and my fiance is 31), but we feel a large wedding is just not for us. We want an evening ceremony of no more than 70 people. My sister will be my bridesmaid, and we'll have a sit-down dinner afterward at my church, which is 124 years old. It's where my parents and grandparents were married and holds deep meaning for me.