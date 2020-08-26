Hints from Heloise: Hard sugar

You have permission to edit this article.
Dear Heloise: When my brown sugar turned into hard lumps, I put it in the microwave and it softened, temporarily. I decided to put the hardened sugar in plastic resealable bowls with lids, and surprise! It softened right up and was ready to use. -- Anna in New York

ONE-POT CHICKEN

Dear Heloise: I'm looking for an easy, all-in-one chicken recipe. Do you have one I can try? -- Gayle in Tennessee

Gayle, I have one that is a favorite with my readers. Here it is. You'll need:

1 teaspoon oil

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup diced potato (1/2-inch cubes)

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons chopped celery

1 cup water

1 bay leaf

1/8 teaspoon thyme

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 cup canned peas

2 (3-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breasts

Heat the oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium heat, then add onion and potato; cook, stirring until they begin to brown. Add the remaining ingredients as listed, except peas and chicken. Stir and bring to a boil. Place chicken in sauce, reduce heat to simmer. Cover and cook for about 12 minutes. Then add peas and continue to simmer until the liquid is reduced, about 5 minutes or so. To serve, place one chicken breast on each plate and spoon the sauce over the top. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

This easy-to-prepare dish can be found in my Main Dishes pamphlet with other tasty dinners that are a change of pace for mealtime. To get a copy, visit www.Heloise.com or send $3, along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Main Dishes and More, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5001. This recipe is for two, so double if necessary. Enjoy! -- Heloise

RUM RAISIN COOKIES

Dear Heloise: When a recipe I used called for a cup of raisins, I decided to add a little more flavor to the raisins by soaking them in rum for about 15 minutes. The alcohol was burned off during the baking, but the flavor remained. It added a little "zing" to an otherwise bland cookie. -- Frances in Alabama

RUNNY GRAVY

Dear Heloise: Nine times out of 10, my gravy is too thin and runny. I'm a novice at cooking, so how do I make a thicker gravy that doesn't resemble dirty water? -- Roger in Colorado

Roger, heat the thin gravy in a pot on the stove over medium heat. Dissolve a little cornstarch in hot water to make a paste, then add it to the gravy. Keep stirring until the gravy thickens and so it doesn't stick to the pan. -- Heloise

WOODEN SPOON

Dear Heloise: My mother-in-law recently taught me a trick to keep my pasta from boiling over and onto my stove. She said to take a wooden spoon and lay it across the top of the boiling pot while my pasta is cooking. Sure enough, it works! -- Tricia in Vermont

