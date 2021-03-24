You have permission to edit this article.
Hints from Heloise: Move around
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: Move around

Dear Readers: With most of us office workers working from home these days, there's a condition I'd like to make you aware of. And that is the danger of sitting all day.

When we're sedentary for long periods per day, experts agree, we run a higher risk of obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, high cholesterol and weight accumulation around the waist, among other health dangers.

But the fix is pretty easy. Let's look into an adjustable desk where we can stand periodically. (Some desks come with treadmills attached to them!) We must take a break every 30 minutes to stretch, go outside during lunch and walk, and arrange a walking phone meeting with colleagues.

One study purports that an hour of physical activity per day can counteract the potential harm that sitting all day can do. Let's just be aware that moving our bodies every day is critical to our health, especially as we age. -- Heloise

TECH TALK TUESDAY

Dear Heloise: With wedding season starting up, and hopefully more gatherings on the horizon, I want to make your readers aware: Please do not film (with your camera/phone) and certainly do not post any video or pictures online without permission from the subjects in the video or pics.

Everyone, even children, is entitled to privacy. -- Mark H. in Pennsylvania

MEDICAL ALERT SEATBELT COVER

Dear Heloise: My friend has a medical alert seatbelt cover. It fastens over the seatbelt harness, and it contains some pretty important information in case there's a serious accident. It will tell first responders my friend's name, her medical conditions including allergies, emergency contact information, and even information about her service dog.

They are sold in big-box retailers and online retailers for between $10 and $25. -- Amy W. in Alabama

ANYTIME, REALLY

Dear Heloise: For the last little while, I've been asking my kids to pick one item per day for donation.

They have fun knowing they are giving of themselves, and they challenge each other to donate the largest, costliest, most sentimental item. I'm teaching them to give back, which I think is critical. -- Heather T. in Pennsylvania

CASH OFFICE

Dear Heloise: Faithful reader of your column in The Washington Post here. Thanks for your explanation to Jenna D. (Feb. 16), which makes "cents." But I've always heard that the dollars and cents pricing scheme was set to require sales clerks to go to the cash office to get change for the customer, thus assuring the sale was recorded in the store's books. -- Elery C., Rockville, Md.

COMIC BOOK HERO

Dear Heloise: When I was about 4 years old, my mom would read the comics to my sister and me. My sister sat next to Mom, and I sat across from her. I don't think that my sister learned to read until she started school. I, however, did learn to read. -- Norbert (Nick) E. in California

CHECKS LOCKS

Dear Heloise: After I've had people over, I check all the locks on my doors and windows, just to make sure nothing has been jiggled open. -- Hal L. in New York

