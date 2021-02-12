Hints from Heloise: New COVID scam

Dear Heloise: I've taught senior high school students for the last 12 years, but I have never seen so many students worried about the future of this country. They have asked whether or not college is worth the time, money and effort if we're falling apart as a nation. I've assured them we are NOT falling apart as a nation. The pandemic, national division and unrest has had a serious effect on these young people. This country has had difficult times in the past, as every country I can think of has, but this is just a period of transition.