Hints from Heloise: No more overbooking!
Today's Sound Off is about overbooking:

Dear Heloise: What is it with doctor's offices overbooking people? I had a doctor's appointment at 9 o'clock this morning. While sitting in the waiting room a woman came in and she also had a 9 o'clock appointment with my doctor. Three minutes later a third woman came in and said she also had a 9 o'clock appointment. While I was waiting the office began to fill up with patients until it looked more like a convention center than a doctor's office.

When I finally got to see my doctor, he spent all of seven minutes with me and left. They wanted to schedule another appointment, but I refused. I'll see a doctor who isn't double and triple booking patients.

Is it greed or poor planning? Frankly, I resent it! -- Renee in Indiana

FAST FACTS

Dear Readers: Here are other uses for corks:

* Glue together to make a message board.

* To hold thumbtacks.

* To replace lost shampoo or other bottlecaps.

* To safely secure loose hooks in a tackle box.

GOOD NEIGHBORS

Dear Readers: There might be a senior in your neighborhood who lives alone, who is too proud to ask for help and may be isolated and lonely. You can be a good neighbor by offering to take them anywhere they'd like to go that day or ask if you can clean out their refrigerator, do their laundry, cut their lawn or make them a meal.

These acts of giving are good for both of you. Not only are you making someone's day, but you can feel good knowing that you're helping someone in need. -- Heloise

LIP BALM

Dear Heloise: After showering daily, I rubbed my lip balm on my corn and dry heels on my feet before putting on my socks and shoes. After two weeks, my corn peeled off and my feet and heels were much smoother. -- Adeline, Youngstown, Ohio

CALENDAR GIRL

Dear Heloise: Every December I buy a pretty calendar for the coming year. Then I sit down and write in all birthdays, anniversaries, etc., so I don't forget to send a card or make a phone call to that friend or family member. -- Molly Mae in Pennsylvania

TREATS

Dear Heloise: During times of sheltering, I treat myself by ordering something (not necessarily expensive) online. It gives me something to look forward to. -- Martha K., Abilene, Texas

Martha, I do the same thing. We all need a lift now and then, and this is a fun way to get one. -- Heloise

JUST A REMINDER

Dear Heloise: During these dog days of summer it's important to remind your readers that their pets should be indoors during the hottest part of the day (between noon and 5 p.m.), and they need a large bowl of cool, clean water both indoors and outside. Remember, it's never OK to mistreat a pet. They are members of your family, too. -- Bob in New Mexico

