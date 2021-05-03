You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hints from Heloise: Online shopping advice
editor's pick
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: Online shopping advice

Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Today's Sound Off is about ordering online:

Dear Heloise: With the pandemic still here, many people are ordering things online and having them delivered to their homes. It's very convenient, but they use tricks to get you to buy more than you need or should spend.

If you're buying a water heater or maybe a new oven, monthly payments can be a handy way to handle the transaction. However, we tend to forget that those monthly bills add up. It may have seemed that $15 a month was nothing. You could do that for something you wanted, but if that $15 per month turns into one of several monthly payments, you could be facing a mountain of debt in no time.

Another trick is to tell you there are only five of an item left in stock to create a sense of urgency. Sleep on it. You might find that you don't really need/want the item after all. Be careful. Send all of the emails that companies send you to your spam file to avoid the temptation to buy things you can easily live without. Instead, save your money. You'll be glad you did when it begins to really add up. -- Carrie W., Detroit, Michigan

FAST FACTS

Additional uses for cardboard boxes:

-- Box up pet supplies to donate to a shelter.

-- Help your kids make a fort out of them.

-- Store winter clothing and Christmas ornaments.

-- Break apart and put in the recycle bin.

-- Pack away blankets and baby clothing, or save if you're moving soon.

NEEDLE PHOBIA

Dear Heloise: My husband has a phobia of which he is ashamed but won't seek help. He is afraid of shots and blood tests because he is afraid of needles. Is there help for this? -- Laura C., Billings, Montana

Laura, yes there is. I recommend asking your family physician for help. He or she may know of some treatment or person who can help your husband overcome this fear. It's nothing to be ashamed of, and there are people the world over who share this distaste for being stuck with a needle.

I usually just tell myself that in three minutes it'll all be over. It usually works for me, but it's not necessarily for everyone. -- Heloise

CAR SEAT

Dear Heloise: My daughter, my granddaughter and I were planning a trip to see family a few states away, and as we were placing the infant seat in the car it dawned on me that I knew nothing about the car seat. There were so many straps and gadgets that I worried I wouldn't know what to do in case of an accident. We practiced with everything for about an hour until I felt comfortable with it. I'm so glad we did, because now I know how to remove my granddaughter in less than two minutes, should the need arise. -- Jean L., Lincoln, Nebraska

Jean, this is an important idea in any situation. A car seat is nice, but for the protection of the child everyone should rehearse how to properly strap a child in and how to quickly remove them. -- Heloise

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Dating experience suffers in sex-obsessed culture
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Dating experience suffers in sex-obsessed culture

DEAR ABBY: I am a 48-year-old woman, divorced for 10 years. During that time, I have been in two serious relationships. I'm no prude, but it seems like everyone I date, and who my friends and I talk to, and articles I see are all about sex, having sex, rushing to sex. It's like there's no emphasis on actually getting to know a person anymore.

Dear Abby: Couple clashes over time spent with sons
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Couple clashes over time spent with sons

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been married five years and are raising four children. One is from my previous relationship, one is from her previous relationship and two are ours. We both have joint custody. My son goes to school near his mom. My wife's son goes to school where we live. They are 9 and 8.

Dear Abby: Family is perplexed by troublemaking sister
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Family is perplexed by troublemaking sister

DEAR ABBY: My sister is a pathological liar who causes rifts between family members. She tries to turn us against each other. We must constantly check with each other to find out if what she has said about each of us is true. We can't understand why she's this way. None of the rest of us is. When I have asked her, "Why are you lying about me, us, etc.?" she tells me, "I did not lie." I think she believes her lies.

Dear Abby: Receptionist hears doctor, staff ridicule patients
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Receptionist hears doctor, staff ridicule patients

DEAR ABBY: I work as a receptionist in a small medical office. I love my job, but I cannot tolerate when my co-workers make fun of our patients. Sometimes it happens while the patients are still in the exam rooms, maybe within earshot. Even the doctor contributes to this crudeness.

+2
Karen Ortiz: Are you ready to salsa?
Columnists

Karen Ortiz: Are you ready to salsa?

  • Updated

What would life and our special celebrations be without mouth-watering salsas? Yes, there also is salsa, as in salsa dancing, but we’re not going there today. However, you are permitted to salsa dance about the kitchen as you prepare one of these recipes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News