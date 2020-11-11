You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hints from Heloise: Other types of energy
editor's pick
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: Other types of energy

Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Today's Sound Off is about solar energy.

Dear Heloise: There is so much more that could be done to promote solar and wind energy. After an initial investment in equipment, solar energy could be virtually free. In fact, there are companies that are installing solar roof tiles. We, as the American public, need to get behind a grassroots movement to encourage our government to help fund research on the other types of energy sources available.

There is no way we can stay ahead of future energy problems unless we start now to invest in developing alternate energy sources. I'd rather see my tax dollars spent on energy resource development than on a war with another country. We owe it to our children to give them a world with cleaner air and water. - Sarah J., Erie, Pa.

Sarah, thanks for the reminder. We, my husband and I, put up solar panels over 30 years ago. -- Heloise

FAST FACTS

New uses for old metal cigarette cases:

* Store business cards

* Keep loose change

* Keep blotting papers for oily skin

* Store matches, stamps or Post-it notes

CHARITY

Dear Heloise: My mailbox is full everyday with Charities soliciting donations. I'm on a fixed income and do not want or need the note cards, address labels, etc., that are sent. I've tried writing and requesting that they stop sending requests for money, but to no avail. Now they are sending me checks for $2.50. I send them back. Can you help me? -- Mamie F., San Antonio, Texas

Mamie, the Better Business Bureau recommends the following: First, discard all this junk mail. Write or call the charity in question and tell them to remove your name from their mailing list.

If you get anymore appeals for funds, write "Return to Sender" on the envelope in big letters and put that in a mailbox. If you are sent a check, do not sign it. Tear them up and throw them away. Some of the persistent "charities" are scams.

HDL vs LDL

Dear Heloise: I always had trouble remembering which cholesterol was good or bad. A nurse at the hospital told me they call them healthy (HDL) and lousy (LDL). -- Alda S., Omaha, Neb.

COLORED SALT

Dear Heloise: Is there any way to color table salt so you can see it being applied? -- Harold P., Waco, Texas

Harold, sure is! You'll need three things: salt, food coloring and a small plastic bag.

1. Put the salt (as much as you want) in the plastic bag.

2. Add about three to six drops of food coloring to the bag (more if you want the salt darker).

3. Press out as much air as you possibly can and then secure the plastic bag closed.

4. Knead the salt and coloring until the color is blended and even. -- Heloise

HELOISE

Dear Readers: Have you checked out my website at Heloise.com? You'll find answers to some of your questions and many interesting subjects to read about and new things to learn. -- Heloise

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Health emergency reveals questions about relationship
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Health emergency reveals questions about relationship

DEAR ABBY: I've been dating "Karl" for five years. We live separately. I thought our relationship was pretty solid until a recent health scare. A few days ago, I had a severe allergic reaction to something I ate at dinner. When I realized how serious it was, I immediately rushed to the ER. (I had taken an antihistamine instead of calling the paramedics.)

Dear Abby: Woman wonders why son didn't reveal partner's miscarriage
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Woman wonders why son didn't reveal partner's miscarriage

DEAR ABBY: I thought my son and I were close. Recently, I learned that his girlfriend had a miscarriage. I learned about it from an email his girlfriend sent me, and I have also learned he told another relative he's close to about the miscarriage. I called his girlfriend after receiving her email and expressed my sympathy, inquired about her health and told her that I would keep her and my son in my prayers.

Dear Abby: Relationship on the rocks with man who won't listen
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Relationship on the rocks with man who won't listen

DEAR ABBY: My man of three years and I are at a crossroads. He has gone from my boyfriend, to fiance, back to boyfriend, to friend, to "I don't know what he is now." He showers me with gifts and material things, which really don't mean a lot to me. I thank him often for the things he does, and I reciprocate them.

Hints from Heloise: Grocery bags
Columnists

Hints from Heloise: Grocery bags

  • Updated

Dear Heloise: Our town has stopped all plastic grocery bags. I am using reusable bags. I had to trash one. I guess meat leaked in it. The thought of bacteria frightened me. How do we keep these bags clean? -- Reader, via email

Dear Abby: Condo community feels pandemic stress effects
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Condo community feels pandemic stress effects

DEAR ABBY: My man of three years and I are at a crossroads. He has gone from my boyfriend, to fiance, back to boyfriend, to friend, to "I don't know what he is now." He showers me with gifts and material things, which really don't mean a lot to me. I thank him often for the things he does, and I reciprocate them.

Dear Abby: The more, the merrier holds true for family gathering
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: The more, the merrier holds true for family gathering

DEAR ABBY: We are approaching the time of year when many people struggle with how to divide time between families during the holidays. This is often made harder when there has been divorce and remarriage within a family, especially when children are involved. This was the case in our family.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News