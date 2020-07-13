Hints from Heloise: Photo hints for your dog

Hints from Heloise: Photo hints for your dog

Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Photo hints for your dog

Dear Readers: What's the old Hollywood actor's creed? Never work with children or animals? Today, July 11, is All-American Pet Photo Day. Let's work with our animals, namely dogs, and photograph them! Here are some hints:

  • * Make sure the dog is clean and brushed out.
  • * What feeling are you trying to portray? Action, running, catching a ball or is it a portrait shot?
  • * Does the dog have a white or yellow coat? A dark background is called for. For a darker dog, use a lighter background.
  • * Take a lot of shots from many different angles so you'll have a variety to choose from. Get low to the floor or ground for a dog's eye perspective.
  • * Distract, praise and reward. This will make working with dogs, or children, for that matter, easier!
  • * Flash photography should be avoided if possible -- the red eye look is not good.

Enjoy this time with your dog; it should be a fun, bonding experience. -- Heloise

PET PAL

Dear Heloise: My name is Kori and I am a conure, from the parrot family. I live in a huge, beautiful cage and I have lots of toys to play with. My mom, Karen in Albuquerque, says I'm sweet, "nibbly," tame, loving and super quiet -- not a squawker at all! My parents and my sister cuddle with me all throughout the day. I'm so grateful I was adopted. I am loved!

To see me and the other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week."

Heloise says, Do you have a funny, furry or feathery friend you'd like to share? Email a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com. -- Kori the Conure

NO ESCAPE

Dear Heloise: I have a small chihuahua, and even though I'm ALWAYS outside with her, I wouldn't put it past her to try to sneak out of the yard in between the fence posts!

I have a wooden spoon that I tie across her back, firmly but gently, perpendicular to her spine, so it will prevent her from being able to sneak through the fence. Looks silly, but it's safe. -- Maria in Arizona

SPARKLING WINDOWS

Dear Readers: Let's make those windows sparkle using one of my favorite go-to cleaners, vinegar! Add 1 cup white vinegar to 1/2 gallon of water. To apply to windows, put the solution in a labeled spray bottle. Spray liberally, and dry with paper towels or crumbled newspaper. It also works great for mirrors.

Vinegar has so many uses including cleaning, cooking and beauty hints. I've compiled my favorite vinegar hints, helps and recipes in a handy, six-page pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It's easy! Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope together with $5 to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 5001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.

FYI: For hard water stains on vases and decanters, pour in full-strength vinegar to cover the lime deposits and let it sit overnight. For stubborn stains, brush with a toothbrush and rinse. -- Heloise

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Man's reluctance to entertain makes girlfriend suspicious
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Man's reluctance to entertain makes girlfriend suspicious

DEAR ABBY: I am 43, and my boyfriend is 40. He is always at my house, but I can never go to his to sit around and relax. When I get upset about it and want to talk to him about it, he tells me that's not the case at all. I'm welcome anytime. But when I suggest it, I am always turned down. I'm trying hard to be optimistic, but I have so many negative thoughts about this. What should I do? -- KEPT OUT IN ALABAMA

Dear Abby: Ex-wife balks at inviting other woman to son's graduation
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Ex-wife balks at inviting other woman to son's graduation

DEAR ABBY: My husband of nearly 22 years and I divorced last year after he told me he didn't want to be married anymore and didn't know if he ever loved me. Since our split, he has bought a home with another woman -- the same woman I suspected him of having an affair with, and the same woman he encouraged me to befriend during our marriage. 

Dear Abby: New feelings for longtime friend are not reciprocated
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: New feelings for longtime friend are not reciprocated

DEAR ABBY: My longtime friend "Bonnie" and I have been reconnecting during COVID, mostly via text and video chatting. She's recently moved back to my area (she's in the military), so we spent a weekend together helping her move in. It was exhausting and stressful, and her drinking concerned me. I know drinking is prevalent in the military, and as a relatively high-ranking officer, she's under a lot of pressure all the time.

Dear Abby: Beachgoer ponders display of his naked angel tattoo
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Beachgoer ponders display of his naked angel tattoo

DEAR ABBY: I'm in my early 30s. I live and work in a beach town and visit the ocean often on my time off. I have a large tattoo on my side, and while it's tasteful and well done, it depicts nudity (an angel). It's always covered by a shirt and never exposed at work.-- TATTED IN FLORIDA

Dear Abby:Cross-country relationship is kept a secret from mom
Dear Abby

Dear Abby:Cross-country relationship is kept a secret from mom

DEAR ABBY: I'm in high school. My boyfriend lives across the country in a different state. He is a teenager, too. I have asked people for advice about this before and mostly gotten the same answer. They say, "Wait 'til you're older," or, "Your mom is just looking out for you." I don't believe it. -- STRUGGLING IN PENNSYLVANIA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News