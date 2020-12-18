You have permission to edit this article.
Hints from Heloise: Rescue groups
Dear Heloise: I recently tried to adopt a dog from various rescue groups after my elderly dog died, only to find they want $300 to $400, and $500 or more, for a dog. They also want personal information like a driver's license, Social Security number, date of birth, income, etc., before even seeing a dog. Rescue groups seem more of a business than a rescue.

I am sure many are legitimate, but so far I have found none that will let me see a dog before handing over personal information or money. -- Lori S., via email

Lori, there are a number of animal rescue sites that are actually scams. NEVER hand over personal information until you actually see an animal you want to adopt. You have every right to ask questions about a dog you're interested in taking home, such as: How did the dog happen to come to the shelter? Has this dog ever been returned to the shelter? Can a dog be returned if things don't work out?

Always stick with a rescue group that has a good reputation. And remember that rescue dogs don't come free. Rescue groups have their own bills to pay. There may be medical expenses, food, shelter and more. But above all, google any rescue group. They want you to meet their requirements, but they need to meet YOUR requirements, too. -- Heloise

SAFETY FIRST

Dear Heloise: As I pass through the streets, I see many people have very nice lampposts, but trees and bushes cover their front door, sidewalk and driveway.

Anyone can be hiding behind the bushes at night, when it is dark. They should cut them down so there is light when walking to their door. Thank you. -- Reader in Youngstown, Ohio

Reader in Ohio, you bring up a very good point that shrubs should be pruned away from windows and doors for safety reasons. However, homeowners should also install motion detection lighting, strong locks and fences. An alarm system might be an idea worth considering, depending on your where you live. -- Heloise

ROBOCALLS

Dear Heloise: We have a useful way to deal with robocalls. Robocalls are easy to recognize, and when we get one, we don't talk, but we don't hang up. We lay the phone down and after a few minutes we'll hear the busy signal, which means we have at least wasted a bit of the robocallers' resources. -- Richard E. in Ohio

Richard, robocalls are made by computers. There's no one at the other end of the line, so you really haven't wasted anyone's time because a machine can make hundreds of calls a day. You're better off just hanging up on them and registering with the do-not call registry at: www.donotcall.gov or by calling 888-382-1222.

BAD SINK SMELL

Dear Heloise: If there is a dishwasher attached to the undersink drain, make sure the dishwasher drain tube is looped up high before it is attached to the drain pipe or garbage disposal. The loop will act as a trap and prevent smells from entering the dishwasher line. -- Reid in Florida

