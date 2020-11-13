You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hints from Heloise: Safe money
editor's pick
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: Safe money

Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: I decided to keep some cash currency at home in my floor safe. After a couple of months, I opened the safe to retrieve some cash and realized the currency appeared to be damp. Is there anything I can do to keep this cash currency safe? -- Elisa Budman, Huntington Beach, Calif.

Elisa, place an open box of baking soda in the safe. Baking soda naturally absorbs moisture and also will help get rid of odor from mold and mildew.

You also can put silica gel packets on the bottom of your floor safe -- you know, those little packets we get in new purses, luggage, vitamin bottles, etc. Either of these suggestions should take care of the dampness. -- Heloise

RECYCLE THAT PAPER

Dear Heloise: One year a paper shredder was a gift under the Christmas tree. We plugged it in and shredded all of our scraps and non-usable gift wrap, bagged it and used it to wrap gifts the following year, especially as cushioning in the boxes for gifts sent by mail. -- Nancy, The Villages, Fla.

BAKED ON GREASE

Dear Heloise: I can't remove the baked-on cooking spray on my non-stick pans. Any hints for me? -- Jan, Kalama, Wash.

Jan, first, mix equal parts baking soda and water to make a paste and apply it on the surface of your pan with a soft sponge or cloth. In a gentle circular motion, work the paste into the corners and over any area where there is cooking spray residue. Afterward, rinse the pan under warm water and, if necessary, follow up using a mild dish-washing soap. -- Heloise

NICOTINE-COVERED WALLS

Dear Heloise: My husband smokes. I have air purifiers, but still have nicotine residue on the walls. What can I use to wash my walls? -- Vicki, via email

Vicki, fill a spray bottle with warmed vinegar mixed with warm water (using a one to one ratio), and spray it on the walls. Nicotine and tar leave a sticky residue that the warm mixture will help dissolve, making it easier to remove. For really stubborn stains, use warm vinegar full strength.

Vinegar should be a must-have in every home! There are so many ways it can be used for cleaning, deodorizing and cooking, so I've put together a six-page pamphlet full of vinegar uses that you can have by visiting www.Heloise.com or by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: To remove smoke odors, place a bowl of vinegar in the room. No more smoke smell! -- Heloise

PLASTIC SHOWER CURTAIN

Dear Heloise: If a person has a gas dryer, I would not recommend drying the plastic liner for the shower curtain in the dryer. That first blast of hot air will cause the plastic to shrivel and could cause a fire. I hang mine up outside on the porch. -- Rita in Connecticut

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Health emergency reveals questions about relationship
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Health emergency reveals questions about relationship

DEAR ABBY: I've been dating "Karl" for five years. We live separately. I thought our relationship was pretty solid until a recent health scare. A few days ago, I had a severe allergic reaction to something I ate at dinner. When I realized how serious it was, I immediately rushed to the ER. (I had taken an antihistamine instead of calling the paramedics.)

Dear Abby: Condo community feels pandemic stress effects
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Condo community feels pandemic stress effects

DEAR ABBY: My man of three years and I are at a crossroads. He has gone from my boyfriend, to fiance, back to boyfriend, to friend, to "I don't know what he is now." He showers me with gifts and material things, which really don't mean a lot to me. I thank him often for the things he does, and I reciprocate them.

Dear Abby: Woman discovers truth about boyfriend's dangerous nature
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Woman discovers truth about boyfriend's dangerous nature

DEAR ABBY: I have been in a wonderful relationship and blissfully happy for two years. We live together. When "Scott" and I first got together, he told me he had a felony conviction and that a woman had falsely accused him of rape. I laughed it off because I didn't want to see the truth, but it ate at me badly. Then I finally looked it up via a background check, and it's really bad.

Dear Abby: Relationship on the rocks with man who won't listen
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Relationship on the rocks with man who won't listen

DEAR ABBY: My man of three years and I are at a crossroads. He has gone from my boyfriend, to fiance, back to boyfriend, to friend, to "I don't know what he is now." He showers me with gifts and material things, which really don't mean a lot to me. I thank him often for the things he does, and I reciprocate them.

Dear Abby: The more, the merrier holds true for family gathering
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: The more, the merrier holds true for family gathering

DEAR ABBY: We are approaching the time of year when many people struggle with how to divide time between families during the holidays. This is often made harder when there has been divorce and remarriage within a family, especially when children are involved. This was the case in our family.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News