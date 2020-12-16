You have permission to edit this article.
Hints from Heloise: Scratches on dishes
Dear Heloise: I bought nice new plates that I want to use and take care of. How do I prevent scratches? Plus, I love my new platters. How do I prevent grease stains or whatever mars them? -- Rosemary R., Roxana, Calif.

Rosemary, you can't prevent scratches, because knives cutting food and forks scraping up food will, over time, leave marks. However, you can buff out scratches by using a little cream of tartar mixed with a small amount of water to form a paste. Use a wet washcloth to rub the paste gently in small circles. Allow the paste to sit for a few minutes, then wash with soap and warm water, dry and you're done.

As for stains on your platters, well, you didn't mention what type of dinnerware you bought (porcelain, stoneware, etc.). You can try using a baking soda paste made from baking soda and water (or lemon juice). Using a dry, clean dishcloth, scrub the paste into the stained area in circles. Let it set for about five minutes, then rinse and dry. NEVER use bleach on your dishes. -- Heloise

GARDEN CHEDDAR SOUP

Dear Heloise: I've misplaced my recipe for your cheddar soup. I loved it, because it was healthy and very tasty. Would you reprint that recipe? -- Lana W., Fairmont, Minn.

Lana, this is one of my favorites, too. You'll need:

2 carrots, peeled and sliced

2 small zucchinis, halved and sliced

2 tomatoes, peeled and cut into wedges

1 celery stalk, sliced

1 cup Portobello mushrooms, sliced

1 onion, halved and sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced

4 1/2 cups beef broth

1 1/2 cups tomato juice

1 tablespoon fresh basil, minced

1/2 cup dry red wine

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

In a stockpot, add first nine ingredients and heat to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

Stir in basil, wine, salt, pepper and parsley just before serving. Sprinkle the top of each serving with cheddar cheese.

If you like this recipe, there are several more just as delicious and easy to make in my "Heloise's Spectacular Soups" pamphlet. To get a copy just send $5, along with a stamped, self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise/Soups, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000.

If your soup seems too thin, just add 1/4 cup of uncooked oatmeal to thicken up the soup.

TO COVER OR NOT

Dear Heloise: I enjoy your column in the Monroe (Louisiana) News-Star. I get upset when a recipe doesn't say whether to cover a pot on the stove or a pan in the oven. Do you have any rules that might help? -- Gayle M., Monroe, Louisiana

Gayle, a lot depends on the outcome you want. If you want a crispy or breaded chicken, you can use a foil tent over the chicken. If you're making a stew, cover the pot to let the steam cook and tenderize the meat. Boneless chicken breasts, for example, tend to dry out, so tent them and remove the tent 10 minutes before serving to let the meat brown.

 

