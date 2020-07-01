Hints from Heloise: Shrimp Dijon

Go ahead and enjoy your favorite dishes. As Erma Bombeck once said: "Seize the moment. Remember all those women on the Titanic who waved off the desert cart." -- Heloise

LEFTOVER BREADS

Dear Heloise: When I have leftover hot dog buns, bread or stale dinner rolls, I tear them into pieces and put them in a food processor or blender. Then I pulse to make breadcrumbs for meatballs, meatloaf or casseroles. I package them up in 1 cup measures and put them in the freezer. -- J.T., Dayton, Ohio

CAST-IRON SKILLET

Dear Heloise: I try not to use soap when cleaning cast-iron skillets, so I found that an easy way to clean a cast-iron skillet that has stuck-on food is to scrape out what you can, then add some water to cover the bottom. Return to the stove and heat up. As the water boils, it will lift most of the baked-on food with a little help from a plastic or wooden spatula. Let the pan cool before emptying, rinsing and wiping out residue. -- Stephanie H., Rockingham, Vir.

BUTTERMILK